Austin First Look: SoHo House Lands in Austin With a Stunning Rooftop Pool Fancy a staycation?

Though many questioned Texas’ quick reopening strategy, Austin has emerged as clear winner in the race to recovery, getting back to business so successfully that a host of new additions are angling for a spot to swing their doors open and follow suit. And among the ambitious mix is swanky members-only social club Soho House, expanding their effortlessly chic roster of international hotpots to include our very own capital city. “Austin has such an interesting and flourishing creative scene,” says Soho House founder and CEO, Nick Jones. “We launched Cities Without Houses here a few years ago, and as we’ve seen that membership grow with locals from all different industries and backgrounds, we knew Austin could add a lot to our global membership.

Perched on South Congress Avenue within a new building on Music Lane, the property is positioned in a prime location for its core clientele. Smack-bang in the heart of yuppie-land (think: casually dressed 30-somethings arranging coffee dates on apps like Planr), it’s both close enough to downtown to cover professional dealings and close enough to Lady Bird Lake to facilitate picturesque post-work hangout sessions.

The building’s first three floors will launch at the end of May, with Soho House Design interiors combining Texas modernism with polished Spanish aesthetics. There will be 46 bedrooms, each sporting luxe, location-specific features like Texan terracotta flooring, copper bathtubs, and outdoor terraces. All guests will have access to standard Soho House amenities—namely the sundrenched rooftop pool, decked out screening room, and streamlined club areas.

“We designed the house to feel authentic, with a clean, contemporary home-away-from-home feel for members both in Austin and those visiting,” adds Lead Designer, Harriet Liley. “We added lots of local touches, working with local ceramicist Keith Kreeger, and used vintage textiles, lamps, and sculptural pieces sourced in Texas. Artworks commissioned include murals by Dallas-based artist Desireé Vaniecia and Austin-based artist Hayley Mitchell.” The club bar and breezy wraparound terrace will serve a mix of Soho House favorites from around the world including mac and cheese, ahi tuna poké, and wood-fired pizzas. True to form, you’ll also find dishes created especially for the Austin market by chef Dustin Musgrave, with options like queso flameado, chilled corn soup, buffalo fried chicken sandwiches, and Gulf shrimp and grits topping the list. Meanwhile, sun worshippers draped around the glimmering pool can order frozen drinks and house tonics delivered straight to their tribal-patterned loungers.

