6 Reasons to Drive to Dripping Springs

Known for an eye-catching landscape, abundant vineyards, stylish stays, and a dining scene that rivals Austin’s finest, Dripping Springs has long been an in-demand locale for dreamy weddings. But even for the non-nuptial crowd, the area is a destination worthy of weekend wine crawls, glamping under the stars, and high-end eats courtesy of some seriously lauded chefs. Take the short drive to Dripping Springs—not to mention neighboring Driftwood—and see for yourself via these six handpicked, beautiful-to-behold, and just plain fun ways to experience this little nook of the Texas Hill Country.

Discover destination-worthy distilleries Whether your go-to drink is a vodka soda or an Old Fashioned, you’re bound to stumble onto (or into) a boozy Dripping Springs outpost schooled in both spirits and hospitality. Treaty Oak Distilling is a one-stop-shop for whiskey buffs, cocktail nerds, and foodies. Set aside an entire afternoon to roam the distilleries’ oak tree-covered, 28-acre ranch in search of whiskey and gin, tours and tastings, cocktails, live music, and fantastic BBQ at Alice’s Restaurant. For summer-ready crushable cocktails, hit up Deep Eddy Vodka for (real fruit) flavored vodka flights, cocktails, and food truck fare in the tasting room or on the dog-friendly patio. A quick stop in between larger producers can be spent at Remington Family Distillers for whiskey, vodka, and coffee liqueur before hopping over to Frog Pond Distillery for small-batch gin and vodka. Agave enthusiasts, make a beeline for Desert Door Distilling in Driftwood for sotol tastings and cocktails. (Sotol, a cousin to mezcal and tequila, is made from wild-harvested West Texas desert spoon plants.) The Instagram-worthy, rustic-chic tasting room and amazing farm-to-table cuisine from Eden West (the same team from Eden East) make Desert Door a must for anyone with great taste.

Soak up Hill Country charm while glamping in a stylish yurt, unwinding at a luxe resort, or kicking back in a cozy cabin Whether your ideal accommodations are uber romantic, one-with-nature, or simply the kind that gives your followers major FOMO, Dripping Springs has your number. For those seeking a luxury experience, Camp Lucy is unrivaled. The name might evoke childhood memories, but the sprawling ranch and breathtaking resort are beyond sophisticated. From the interior design that looks plucked from Elle Decor magazine to the dreamy chapel, vineyard, and canopy of ancient oak trees, Camp Lucy is, to put it plainly, #goals. Over at Lucky Arrow Retreat, guests are free to choose their own adventure. Stay in a (air-conditioned and heated) yurt decked out in smart Texas Hill Country style, post up in a breezy cabin, or take over a full-size home fit for the entire crew. No matter where you opt to lay your head, you’ll definitely find yourself stargazing on the Moon Deck, hanging out poolside or in the Beer Garden, or sitting around the campfire with friends come nightfall. Just off Fitzhugh Road, The Liney Moon provides accommodations that are equal parts modern and quirky. Book a room in the main house with your group or get back to the land by reserving one of the tiny cabins that pepper the property. If doing yoga while overlooking a tree-filled valley is more your tempo, check out 13 Acres Retreat where small, stylish cabins line the hillside for truly awe-inspiring views of the area's famously technicolor sunsets.

Take a dip, set out on a hike, go for a swing, or simply lay back and stare at the starry skies above Home to both one of the state’s most captivating natural escapes as well as an outdoor family-friendly sports funplex, opportunities to cherish the great outdoors are not in short supply. Start out by booking a reservation at the historic Hamilton Pool Preserve, where visitors can hike the trails before cooling off with a swim in the otherworldly natural swimming hole. The “pool” was created when the dome over an underground river eroded, leaving a jade-colored water feature rimmed by a collapsed limestone grotto with a 50 foot waterfall in its wake. (As a result of the unprecedented freeze this past winter and its effect on rock stability, swimming may or may not be allowed, check the current restrictions here.) At Reimers Ranch Park, active folks can get their fresh air fix by swimming, fishing, hiking, mountain biking, rock climbing, and gazing up at the cosmos thanks to an onsite observatory equipped with two powerful telescopes open for public use. Elsewhere, newly debuted kid- and pet-friendly Dreamland acts as a outdoor entertainment venue with concerts, food, a beer garden, and sports facilities including a 42-acre disc golf course, a mini-golf course considered to be one of the most challenging in the country, pickleball courts, lawn games, and public art.

