10 California Hotels Where You Can See Stars (The Celestial Ones)

Montage Healdsburg in Healdsburg

For a once-in-a-lifetime vacation, the Montage Healdsburg (from $1,295 a night) offers The Sky’s the Limit package that includes a private tour of the Robert Ferguson Observatory and the use of telescopes while you’re there. Afterwards, guests can take part in a personalized two-hour photography session with acclaimed astrophotographer Rachid Dahnoun, creating a limited-edition night sky image. The package at this refined wine country retreat is, not surprisingly, astronomically expensive: Rates start at $95,000 and the package is designed for up to six guests (perhaps invite your richest and most generous family member?) Included in the package are private roundtrip flights from anywhere in the United States and two nights in the luxury Guest House, with private chefs creating dinners and exclusive wine pairings on a terrace overlooking the Mayacamas mountain range.

Not ready to watch your budget blow up like a supernova? The resort is tucked away among the hills and has pockets unimpeded by artificial light, so you can stargaze on your own accord, too. Or, the hotel offers a “Constellation Concierge” that can help you spot faraway galaxies during the scheduled “Exploring the Night Sky” events.