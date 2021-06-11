These Are the Hottest Gay Beaches in the US

Memorial Day Weekend may be the official start of summer for most Americans, but for the queer community, it’s Pride Month. In between the concerts, parades, and dance parties—and long after they’re gone—the refreshing coastal breeze and cool waters beckon. But not just any beach will do; it’s gotta be gay. What actually defines a gay beach is the ability to worship the sun with no inhibition and discover the surrounding community as one’s authentic self.

Like a quintessential gay bar, a gay beach at its core is an inclusive space to gather and feel free. And you get to do it all with as little clothing as possible—or none at all. From the Great Lakes to the Gulf of Maine, these are the beaches around America to escape to this summer.