The Best Neighborhoods to Visit on Your Trip to Montreal

Ask anyone in Montreal to name the city’s coolest neighborhood, and you’re bound to spark a passionate debate. “Verdun has the best community vibe,” one might say, referring to the popular southwest borough. “Heard of Arcade Fire? They used to live in The Mile End,” another might chime in about the historic, artsy district. Neither is wrong. But in a city as cool as Montreal, there are so many great places to hang out that definitively declaring a “best of the best” is a near-impossible and, dare I say, almost cruel feat. Instead, here’s a guide to the best of Montreal’s many, many excellent neighborhoods—including where to stay in each, whether you're after an inexpensive stay, a swanky hotel, or a sunny little Airbnb. Depending on what you’re into—seeing art, eating good, getting outside, dancing through the night—your personal favorite may vary.

Check out the beautiful townhouses of Plateau-Mont-Royal. | NoyanYalcin/Shutterstock

Go sailing down the Lachine Canal in Saint-Henri. | Glass and Nature/Shutterstock

Saint-Henri & Little Burgundy/Griffintown Best for: Amazing restaurants and a neighborhood vibe

Not long ago, Saint-Henri was primarily a worker’s district bordering the nearly 200-year-old Lachine Canal, which slices through the southwest of the city. But in the last five years or so, Saint-Henri has exploded with cool factor, attracting some of the city’s best restaurants and bars. You’ve got Elena for pizza and pasta, Satay Brothers for Singaporean food, Arthurs Nosh Bar for Jewish brunch, and Atwater Cocktail Club for snazzy drinks. Here, you’re also steps from Atwater Market, which overflows with gorgeous local produce and charcuterie—perfect for a DIY picnic on the banks of the canal. A little further east, you’ll also hit cool-but-pricey Little Burgundy and Griffintown, playgrounds for Montreal’s office workers and for foodies willing to throw down a few extra bucks for some fine fare. Check out Grinder, a butcher and restaurant that dishes out monster burgers, newcomer SHAY for modern Lebanese, as well as upper-echelon experiences Candide and Nora Gray. Where to stay: Check into the Alt Hotel, where you can catch killer views of Old Montreal from the 7th-floor terrace. You can also post up in an Airbnb; along with offering a free bottle of Quebec wine (!) and free street parking (!!), this one sits steps from the Atwater Market and the Atwater Cocktail Club, one of the best bars in Montreal.

Take a break from poutine and go for pizza instead. | NoyanYalcin/Shutterstock

Montreal's Botanical Gardens will transport you all the way to China. | Awana JF/Shutterstock

Old Montreal Best for: Balling out

Let’s get it out of the way: Yes, it’s touristy. But as one of the oldest neighborhoods in North America at nearly 400 years old, the huge stone buildings, cobblestone streets, and snazzy party scene that make up Vieux Montreal make it well worth visiting. For an immersive art experience, see what’s on at the PHI Centre. For food and drinks, try Monarque or a cocktail hour at Philémon. For a subterranean club/speakeasy, head underground on Rue Saint-Gabriel and check out Velvet, which claims to resemble France’s catacombs. And be sure to save some money for souvenirs from the ivy-lined Arts Court. Where to stay: Again, we’re here to ball out. Classy and conveniently located Hotel Nelligan offers a rooftop brunch restaurant and café down below; Le Saint-Sulpice’s 108 suites all come with views, either of Old Montreal’s cobblestone streets or the hotel’s garden; and Auberge de Vieux-Port, built in a former 19th-century warehouse, sits right on the Saint Laurent river.

Villeray Best for: Park life and intriguing food

Villeray has come a long way since its days as a small late-1800s village populated primarily by quarry workers. Today, the neighborhood is known for its charming houses and for being home to one of the city’s best parks, Jarry, which floods with picnickers and people playing sports on warm days. Lately, Villeray has become host to some of the city’s most intriguing new restaurants, including Knuckles, where you can dig into panzerotti and other dishes packed with local ingredients, and Italian restaurant Moccione, a local fave. For a night out, Miss Villeray is always a good time, and Bar Le Record is ideal if you want a classy night with Mad Men vibes. Where to stay: Let an Airbnb be your base in Villeray. Hôtel À La Maison hosts quite a few, all of which are bright, simple, and—best of all—relatively cheap.

Verdun Best for: Access to nature

Yes, it’s true! Montreal does have a beach: small but mighty Verdun. On the neighborhood's Promenade Wellington, which becomes highly pedestrianized in the summer, you’ll find shopping and some terrific restaurants including Kwizinn for Haitian food, Sweet Lee’s for pastries, and Janine for decadent brunch. But the best thing about Verdun is undoubtedly its access to the St. Lawrence River waterfront; all visitors should make time for a long stroll along the coastline. Where to stay:An Airbnb is also the move in Verdun; prices tend to run relatively cheap over here, too, as well as in other neighborhoods nearby.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.