6 Boston-Area Beach Towns That Are Actually Better in the Fall

Don’t get us wrong, Boston’s nearby beaches are great and all, but the sandy shores are not exactly a peaceful respite during the bustling summer months. There’s the traffic, the long lines, the tourists, and the stressed-out service industry folks. Fall, however, is really where it’s at. The ocean temps peak in September, the air is temperate, hotels start introducing cheaper rates, and crowds have thinned to manageable levels. Plus, you have more of an excuse to check out all those indoor attractions you avoid when the sun is out! From cozy getaways on the coast of Maine to other escapes all around New England, don’t forget about our nearby beach towns when dreaming about fall travel. We’ve rounded up six seaside getaways that get even better as fall rolls around, so you can take advantage of gorgeous views and the freshest seafood—no tourists in sight.

Wellfleet, Massachusetts Fall means no more beach-sticker agony—you’re free to park anywhere you wish. Dip a toe in one of the kettle ponds or go full bore at Cahoon Hollow Beach (insert requisite shark warning here). Once the crowds are at bay for the season, the region hosts its marquee event: What is perhaps the area’s marquee event: Oysterfest. It’s back from October 15-16 in its full, glorious form this year for the first time since the pandemic. Nearby Truro Vineyards stays open year-round for tastings and is hosting its annual Vinegrass Festival on October 2. And the drive-in may be closed, but the flea market goes strong through Indigenous Peoples Day. End a day with the essential walk across Uncle Tim’s Bridge to take a foliage hike in Hamblen Park. Where to eat: While some beloved dining institutions close right after Labor Day (sniff, Beachcomber, sniff), Mac’s Shack stays open through the end of October, prix-fixe gem Ceraldi seats diners through October 15, and spots like The Bookstore and Restaurant and Winslow’s Tavern are open year-round. Where to stay: The Wagner at Duck Creek is a refreshed boutique hotel that combines classic Cape comforts with some higher-end touches. The Holden Inn, a no-frills but charming throwback in the middle of town, is open until mid-October.



Provincetown, Massachusetts P-town is the prime off-peak destination: The restaurants and bars are accessible, the shop owners can stop and chat, and the dunes are gorgeous in the autumn light. Check out the fall lineup at the Provincetown Theater. Clear your home so that you can refurnish it at the Monumental Yard Sale (October 8-10). Start sewing your costume for the epic Halloween weekend and the annual Black and Gold Ball. And prepare to do some serious shopping: prices start dropping in all your favorite Commercial Street boutiques this month, which usually go into fire-sale mode in October. Where to eat: Plan a visit around Cape Cod Restaurant Week (October 8-14), or just book a last-minute table at Jimmy’s Hideaway. There’s never a bad time to visit The Canteen, but in the fall you’ll actually get an outside seat. Same goes for the Red Inn—no guilt as you lounge in one of your adirondacks facing the ocean, enjoying the famous raw bar happy hour. Where to stay: The new Mercury Hotel is funky and cozy at the same time. Now’s the time to rent that waterside cottage you can’t even pretend to swing in July (we’re always suckers for Captain Jack’s Wharf, open until October 10). AWOL gives you those stunning water views and the serenity that comes with the West End.

Ogunquit, Maine The crowds were out of control in Ogunquit this summer, but sanity lies ahead. Book your plans now for Ogunquifest Weekend (October 21-23). The Ogunquit Museum is the most beautiful gallery you don’t hear enough about; the sculpture garden overlooking the ocean is alone worth a visit. At the famed Footbridge Bridge, savor the autumn colors reflecting off the water surface. And Marginal Way is a lot more enjoyable when the crowds have thinned and you can take in unencumbered views. Where to eat: The best restaurant in town, MC Perkins Cove, is open for bookings through the end of October. Northern Union is the wine bar of your dreams and stays open year-round. Barnacle Billy’s is the perennial favorite for lobster and calms down a bit come fall (it’s open until the end of October). And while there’s almost always a line at Flo’s Hot Dogs, it gets more manageable once the temperatures drop. Where to stay: The Cliff House is your splurge. Think s’mores at the firepits, lobstering trips, seasonally inspired meals at The Tiller, treatments at the 9,000-square-foot spa on rainy days, and the indulgence of a suite that hangs over the Atlantic and includes a soaking tub and multiple terraces. Beyond that, the Meadowmere Resort places you just a few blocks away from the water and offers some great fall specials.