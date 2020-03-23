Hike, Bike, or Walk These Hidden Gem Trails in Boston

Considering the recent series of events that have led to mass isolation, you might be going a bit (or full-blown) stir-crazy. To stay safe and sane during these times, we’ve put together a roundup of the best places to take a lap or a hike in and around the city. If you’re able and healthy, some time outdoors could be a major highlight of the day and help keep you at your best during this time. Read up, and stay healthy, Boston!
Chestnut Hill Reservoir
Chestnut Hill
For a more leisurely walk, the Chestnut Hill Reservoir is a calming scene featuring a 1.5-mile loop along the water. If you’re looking to add some intensity, the area surrounding the reservoir provides a decent amount of hills.
Emerald Necklace
Various locations
Spanning from Back Bay to Dorchester, the Emerald Necklace is one of the most easily accessible avenues for a pleasant stroll or uphill workout. Offering six different parkways, Back Bay Fens, The Riverway, Olmsted Park, Jamaica Pond, Arnold Arboretum, and Franklin Park, you’re likely to be near one of these paths. For a more intense climb, and a beautiful view of the city’s skyline, the Arnold Arboretum in Forest Hills is an optimal pick.
Middlesex Fells Reservation
Stoneham
A 10-minute drive from the city, Middlesex Fells Reservation has a variety of trails, both introductory and challenging. If you’re looking to relax, the Spot Pond Brook Historic is an easier wooded path coming in at only 1 mile. For more of a climb, try the Skyline Trail, a 6.9-mile loop with several steep ascents.
Fresh Pond Reservation
Cambridge
This flat, paved trail takes you around Cambridge’s scenic reservoir for a chance to escape your apartment and peep sights of the wilderness along an easy and approachable pathway.
Blue Hills Reservation
Various locations
Not far from the heart of the city, Blue Hills Reservation consists of thousands of acres stretching across Milton, Quincy, Braintree, Canton, Randolph, and Dedham. Along its path, the Great Blue Hill is a moderate 2.3-mile loop that offers more great views of the cityscape at a height of 635 feet.
Breakheart Reservation
Saugus
North of Boston, Breakheart Reservation in Saugus features two lakes and a dog-friendly play area so you can bring your favorite companion for a stroll. It’s also a prime spot for bird-watching -- just be sure to keep an eye on your furry friend.
World’s End
Hingham
With stellar views of the Hingham Harbor, World’s End has everything you could ask for in a local hike from hilly meadows to rocky shores. Heads up, it’s $8 to enter the park so make sure you come prepared. Don’t let the entrance fee dissuade you, you’ll spend hours navigating through these woods and hidden trails.
Battle Road Trail
Concord
Located within Minute Man National Historical Park, the Battle Road Trail runs past major historical attractions. In fact, the main theme of the trail is “The Battles of Lexington and Concord,” which launched the American Revolution. If you’re a history buff looking for something to do or somewhere to explore, this should be at the top of your list.
