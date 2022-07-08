9 Bucket-List Worthy Hotels to Splurge on in Boston

It’s no secret that Boston can be a little inhospitable during the dead of winter, but once the summer sun comes out to play, there's nary a more charming city to be found in all of New England. The Bay State capital is blessed with ample amounts of fine dining, an overabundance of world-class museums, and scores of charming parks and preserves, and—fortunately for visitors—the city’s hospitality industry is top-notch, too.

Lavish suites overlooking the city, soothing spa treatments, and rooftop cocktails can be found in abundance across the Boston area, with luxurious properties spanning from the heart of the downtown district up to some of Greater Boston’s less touristed satellite cities. If you’re planning an all-out, once-in-a-lifetime tour across New England, don’t miss out on these spectacular hotels.