8 Gorgeous Wineries to Visit Near Boston

New England may not have the breezy Mediterranean climate that vaulted winemaking regions like Napa and Sonoma to worldwide stardom, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have some pretty spectacular vineyards to call our own. Beyond the usual suspects—chardonnay, pinot noir, riesling—New England’s booming blueberry and cranberry industry has given rise to some delightfully tangy and forward-thinking wines that are tough to find in California.

So before you book that pricey flight to SFO, consider embarking on your very own vino-fueled journey within the confines of the Bay State and her friendly neighbors. You’ll have all the sweeping vineyard vistas—not to mention flowing samples—you could ever ask for without having to set foot on the Silver Line bus to Logan.