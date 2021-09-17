8 Gorgeous Wineries to Visit Near Boston
Get to know New England’s vibrant wine country.
New England may not have the breezy Mediterranean climate that vaulted winemaking regions like Napa and Sonoma to worldwide stardom, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have some pretty spectacular vineyards to call our own. Beyond the usual suspects—chardonnay, pinot noir, riesling—New England’s booming blueberry and cranberry industry has given rise to some delightfully tangy and forward-thinking wines that are tough to find in California.
So before you book that pricey flight to SFO, consider embarking on your very own vino-fueled journey within the confines of the Bay State and her friendly neighbors. You’ll have all the sweeping vineyard vistas—not to mention flowing samples—you could ever ask for without having to set foot on the Silver Line bus to Logan.
Launched back in the 1980s, this sprawling operation has gone on to become the largest vineyard in all of New England, with 80 acres of farmland stretching across the Bristol County countryside. Westport Rivers was founded with sparkling wine in mind, so it comes as no surprise that they excel in the category—don’t leave without sampling a pour of their Farmers Fizz Sec, a Prosecco-style selection made from chardonnay grapes with a touch of riesling for good measure.
Newport Vineyards
It’s no secret that Rhode Island boasts its fair share of dazzlingly opulent architecture and incredible calamari, but this tiny state also offers a surprisingly stellar wine scene, as evidenced by Newport Vineyards. Nothing quite compares to enjoying a glass of pinot grigio overlooking their idyllic 60-acre vineyard, but if you’re in the mood for a heavy dose of hops, the vineyard’s on-property brewery Taproot—along with a hearty pint of their signature Big World DIPA—are just a few steps away.
Hardwick Winery
Contemporary winemaking meets old-school New England charm at Hardwick Winery, a Quabbin Reservoir-adjacent venue stationed in a fully refurbished 18th-century mansion. In addition to their conventional white, red, and blush options, be sure to sample one of Hardwick’s flavorful fruit-infused wines like Enfield Apricot or Massetts Cranberry. And the truly bold can opt for a pour of Valley Asparagus, a bizarre yet tantalizing wine laden with freshly harvested asparagus.
Nashoba Valley Winery
Equipped with its very own winery, distillery, brewery, and apple-picking operation, Nashoba Valley is a bonafide quadruple threat found just northeast of Worcester. A heavy hitter within the Bay State wine scene, there are over 30 different varieties up for grabs here, ranging from your typical pinot gris, chardonnays, and rieslings to selections that accentuate the homegrown flavors of New England, like Cranberry Apple Wine and Blueberry Merlot.
Fulchino Vineyard
Located just north of the New Hampshire border, Fulchino puts the “live free” in “live free or die” with its lush gardens and native wildlife thriving across the property. Italian varietals are the norm around these parts, but the sangioveses and barberas you find here are a bit different from their European cousins. Since the Granite State is loaded with—you guessed it—granite, NH-grown grapes are believed to come with their own distinct terroir that gives them a unique edge over those harvested in the Tuscan countryside.
Cape Cod Winery
Cape Cod and utmost sophistication go hand in hand, so there’s no better way to channel your inner Kennedy than with a bottle of Vineyard Sound Sauvignon Blanc produced just a few miles from the Falmouth shore. With nine varieties to choose from, this charming family-run winery has mastered the craft of rosé with its soft and summery Mermaid Water, a perfect choice for a day spent lounging on the beach and scanning the water for harbor seals.
Taylor Brooke Winery
It may be a bit of a hike to get there, but the ample outdoor seating and lengthy wine menu at this Windham County escape are well worth crossing Massachusetts’ southern border. Dry options abound, ranging from the crisp Sparkling Frontenac Gris to the fragrant Fleur De Farm, but for a little extra bite, spring for the Woodstock Honey Apple Brandy, a smooth spirit distilled from apple wine and aged for four years in oak barrels.
Mill River Winery
Pastoral North Shore scenery, deliciously dry varietals, and a 100% women-owned operation—need we say more? This recent addition debuted in 2020 with a diverse array of wines born from both local and international grapes, each one crafted within the property’s lovingly refurbished 19th-century mill. For a well-rounded introduction to the world of Mill River, sample a couple of selections from the winery’s Plum Island Series, a line of products celebrating the rich biodiversity of the North Shore’s migratory birdlife.