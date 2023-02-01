How to Honor Black History Month in Boston

In a city internationally known for its historical landmarks, it’s essential to acknowledge and shine light on the major influence that Black leaders and historical figures have made—and continue to make—on Boston and its surrounding areas. So, in honor of Black History Month, we’ve rounded up historic places in and around the city where you can learn about Black history and how the community has shaped Boston into the city we know today. Plus, there are plenty of fun events, dinners, and pop-up shops where you can support Black-owned businesses this month—and it’s all here in our guide to celebrating Black History Month in Boston.

Stop by the recently unveiled Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. monument Ongoing

Boston Common

In case you haven’t already had an opportunity to check out the new monument, head to the Common to see “The Embrace,” the 20-foot-tall bronze statue honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Designed by artist Hank Willis Thomas in collaboration with MASS Design Group, “The Embrace” is situated within the 1965 Freedom Plaza, which also honors 69 local civil rights leaders active between 1950 and 1970.

Thrillist TV Wine and Cheeseburger Wine and Cheeseburger: Harley and Lara Pair Falafel with Wine

The African Meeting House at the Museum of African American History | Boston African American National Historic Site

Explore the Museum of African American History Ongoing

Beacon Hill and Nantucket

With locations in both the Beacon Hill neighborhood and Nantucket, the Museum of African American History is New England’s “largest museum dedicated to preserving, conserving, and interpreting the contributions of African Americans.” The museum, open year-round, has a collection of more than 3,000 items accrued over the past 50 years, with artifacts telling stories from as early as the 1600s into the 20th century. You can reserve your ticket online for $10 per adult, and $8 for youth and seniors (children under 12 can enter for free but you still need to register online). And, if you’re interested in contributing to and supporting the museum’s mission to showcase these powerful stories of leading Black historical figures, families, and more, you can donate online.

Spend an evening at New England's first Black-owned jazz club Ongoing

South End

After being temporarily closed for two years, Wally’s Cafe Jazz Club is back in business and setting the stage (quite literally) for some of the best young musicians and jazz performers in Boston. Founded in 1947 by Joseph L. Walcott, who immigrated to Boston from Barbados in 1910, Wally’s Cafe Jazz Club has seen the likes of nationally and internationally recognized musicians while offering weekly jam sessions for aspiring musicians and vocalists. Whether you swing by to show off your musical chops or grab a drink or two, Wally’s Cafe should be at the top of your Boston bucket list. Visit the Museum of Science for special events and Black history spotlights Saturday, February 4 – Sunday, February 5

Lechmere

Boston’s Museum of Science will kick off Black History month with a celebration weekend featuring special guest speakers, live poetry readings, dance and music performances, and more. Tickets for the event can be purchased online for $29 per adult, $25 per senior and $24 per child. Throughout the month, the museum will also be spotlighting influential Black scientists and engineers as part of their Black History Month celebration.