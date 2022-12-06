Check Off Your Shopping List at These Holiday Markets in Boston

Beloved small businesses and local artists took a devastating hit during the pandemic. So with the shopping season upon us, it’s time to put the kibosh on big-box stores and instead visit one of our seasonal holiday markets. From favorites like the SoWa Winter Festival and the Harvard Square Holiday Fair to pop-up shops focused on food, there’s something for everyone on your list at Boston’s holiday markets. Plus, many of the spaces also offer ice skating, cocktails, and gorgeous holiday lighting—all of which should eliminate any lingering stresses over your shopping list.

Harvard Square Holiday Fair December 9-11, 16-18

Harvard Square

“Peace, love, and holiday shopping since 1986”: the market’s motto says it all. One of oldest holiday fairs is a throwback to the Harvard Square of yore, with regional craftspeople on site to chat about their hip pottery, prints, wooden utensils, and funky jewelry.

Cost: Free admission

Snowflake Crossing | Downtown Boston

Snowflake Crossing Fridays and Saturday through December 17

Downtown Crossing

It’s a winter wonderland smack dab in the middle of the city. Downtown Crossing is getting a lovely glow-up for the holidays, transformed by a cornucopia of seasonal offerings including live brass bands, an immersive ice sculpture, and a lobby decorating contest. Central to the celebration is the weekend market at Summer Street Plaza, featuring work from dozens of regional makers and indie retailers.

Cost: Free admission

Pop-Up Holiday Market at Powisset Farm Store Saturdays through December 18

Dover

Whether you want to stock your pantry with local foodstuffs for all the upcoming celebrations or shop from local makers, the Pop-Up Holiday Market at the Powisset Farm Store has you covered. Stop by to check out goods from a rotating selection of local women and BIPOC makers specializing in natural soaps, artisan olive oils, jewelry, home accessories, and more. To sweeten the deal, you can wrap up your shopping day relaxing by a fire pit with a cozy beverage in hand.

Cost: Free admission

SoWa Winter Festival Wednesday, December 7 – Sunday, December 11

South End

Beneath hundreds of sparkling lights in the Power Station, you can shop regionally made wares from more than 100 local makers. After that, you can head down to Thayer Street to explore the studios and galleries—yup, more glorious local shopping. After the shopping is done, it’s you time: Enjoy cocktails and live music in the Power Station, then head down the street to the food truck bazaar for more eats and drinks (there’s even a fire pit!).

Cost: $10 Fenway Flea Winter Market Saturdays and Sundays through December 18

The Fenway

Now this is our kind of holiday market. Visit the Fenway Flea Winter Market to shop from both vintage and new artisan jewelry, art, and homewares, then hit the newly reopened ice rink at 401 Park and enjoy seasonal vittles afterward. It’s a win, win, win.

Cost: Free admission

Snowport Now through December 31

Seaport Common

While the forecast is seriously lacking in the snow department, you can get your fix at Snowport. The annual Seaport spectacular includes iceless curling, games galore, a mistletoe arch, and cozy outdoor dining and drinking options. But the star is definitely the European style-market, which has doubled this year to include more than 120 vendors. If you haven’t yet bought your tree, the tree market has you covered and will even deliver to your home.

Cost: Free admission

Eataly Holiday Market Now through December 31

Back Bay

The only way to shop happily this time of year is to eat while you buy. Luckily, the in-store pop-up at Eataly includes themed gift boxes, panettone, a build-your-own-box offering, and a special wine and cocktail cart on the weekends, making it all the easier to enjoy your shopping experience. And while you’re there, might as well check out the holiday feasts that you can pre-order ahead of Christmas.

Cost: Free admission

Holiday CrEATor Market | Boston Public Market (100 Hanover Street, Boston)

Holiday CrEATor Market Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through December 24

Boston Public Market

We’re sensing a theme here. 2022 is the year to go holiday shopping while also grocery shopping. On top of all the regular food stall offerings, there are now gift options from dozens of local makers scattered throughout the store—everything from soaps to pottery to jewelry—which will rotate throughout the holiday season.

Cost: Free admission

