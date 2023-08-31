Maine Is Opening Dozens of Lighthouses to the Public for One Day Only

Maine lighthouses to explore

Owls Head Lighthouse, situated along Rockland Harbor in Owls Head, allows visitors to ascend the light tower and visit the keeper's home—now an interpretive center and gift shop. The day's agenda also includes a book signing with Angeli Perrow, author of the children's book Lighthouse Dog to the Rescue.

True lighthouse enthusiasts should prioritize the Pemaquid Point Lighthouse. In addition to inviting visitors into both the tower and the lighthouse keeper’s home, Pemaquid Point boasts a fourth order Fresnel lens, one of fewer than 275 remaining in the United States. These special cut-glass lenses are named for inventor Augustin Fresnel, who designed the refractive, beehive-shaped lens in 1822—a gigantic leap forward in lighthouse technology.

Portland Head Lighthouse is set to join the fun as well, but the Cape Elizabeth Lighthouse will offer only 300 visitor tickets on a first-come, first-serve basis. Organizers ask that only people comfortable climbing its 85 steps unassisted reserve one of the limited tickets.

Though it’s easy to get to the land-based lighthouses, the offshore spots require visitors to find their own transportation across the water to access them. Visitors can take their own kayak over, rent one, or book a kayak tour with a local tour guide and ride over as a group. Of the offshore lighthouses, Burnt Coat Harbor Lighthouse on Swan's Island, Burnt Island Lighthouse off the shore of Boothbay Harbor, Goat Island Lighthouse near Cape Porpoise, and Monhegan Island Lighthouse all offer lighthouse tower tours as well as keeper's house access. Visit the American Lighthouse Foundation for suggestions on how to set sail for offshore lighthouses.