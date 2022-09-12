See Art ‘So Bad, It’s Good’ at This Newly Reopened Boston Museum

All art is subjective, unless, of course, it's really, really bad. Take for example, a misshapen labrador posing in front of an American flag. Or a woman ingesting—or perhaps expelling—pieces of a Rubik’s Cube. But terrible art is also wondrous, a truth the Museum of Bad Art has embraced for almost 30 years.

The newly relocated and reopened museum toasts all that is creatively unholy—original, inept paintings and drawings that makes you laugh, cry, or simply stare in bewilderment. It made its debut at Dorchester Brewing Company this week, restaging a collection that has been homeless for more than two years thanks to the pandemic.

“Dorchester Brewing offered everything we’ve been looking for,” says cofounder and executive director Louise Reilly Sacco, citing its ample wall space, long hours, congenial staff, and $0 rent, which means the team can offer admission to the museum free of charge.

The museum first started in 1993, committed from the beginning to celebrating the bad, the worse, and the truly ugly. Inspiration came when Sacco’s brother, Jerry Reilly, proudly displayed a picture he’d rescued from antique dealer-slash-friend Scott Wilson’s trash pile (he just wanted the frame) and hung it over his fireplace, saying “it’s so bad, it’s good.” The piece in question? "Lucy in the Field with Flowers," which depicts an older, confused-looked woman awkwardly skipping through a field of flowers.