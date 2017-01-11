How to Enjoy Nantucket Like a Local This Summer

Take a hike

While a beach vacation may be all about laying out on the sand, sometimes you get restless enough to want a little exercise. Nearly every local recommended hiking on Nantucket, which has miles upon miles of unexplored trails. "Most people stay right Downtown, so they don’t explore," Matter says. Don’t be a statistic, you guys: Matter recommends hiking from Sanford Farm to the beach, or visiting Altar Rock, Nantucket’s highest point, for amazing 360-degree views. Nantucket Conservation Foundation has trail maps if you don’t have a local guide.

Go for a beach picnic

Joy Margolis, a Nantucket resident of 10 years, is a big fan of Sayle's Seafood, a super-casual fish market offering takeout seafood dinners, clambakes, and lobster platters. Across the street, there’s a beach pretty much untouched by tourists, where Margolis likes to take her kids for low-key playtime... sans all the beach bags. Those who don’t want sand in their fried Nantucket Bay scallops can also sit at one of Sayle’s few indoor or outdoor tables.