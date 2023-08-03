An Ultimate Road Trip Itinerary to the 2023 Newport Jazz Festival: Where to Eat, Stay, and Park

Even some lifelong jazz enthusiasts are surprised to learn that the origin story of the Newport Jazz Festival is tucked away in Boston's music archives. In the ‘50s, George Wein—a local music producer, promoter, and owner of the Storyville jazz club—was approached by prominent Newport residents who felt the summer scene there was a snooze and wanted Wein's help.

The Newton native came through big-time with the idea of creating a jazz festival—one of the first of its kind—so magnificent that it would attract the music genre's top talent for decades to come.

All these years later, the Newport Jazz Festival is a trailblazer and one of the country’s most popular annual music celebrations. Taking place every August, it’s known for its balance between the roots of jazz and creative riffs of experimentation from jazz-adjacent performers like Thundercat, popular for his collabs with artists such as Kendrick Lamar and his proliferation of acid jazz, which marries traditional jazz with EDM.

Happening August 4–6, this year’s festivities are expected to attract throngs of people to Newport's Fort Adams State Park, so a little strategy can go a long way in terms of getting there—especially when it comes to navigating the parking situation (which is very limited).

Basically, you should avoid driving to the park and instead take advantage of Newport's unique coastal infrastructure, including multiple ferries and a beautiful bikeable landscape.

To get there by ferry, Oldport Marine Services offers $20 roundtrip tickets with pickups from Perrotti Park and Oldport Marine's dock on the city's famed America's Cup Avenue. If your favorite Newport hotel is sold out, the Jamestown-Newport Ferry offers express festival-specific ferry service from nearby Jamestown.

As an alternative, the folks at Bike Newport have helped establish The Newport Jazz Festival as one of America’s most bike-friendly fests, so pedaling there is a (coastal) breeze. Follow one of the organization's pre-set festival bike routes, or—if you're coming in just for the day—you can leave your car in their dedicated cyclist lot at the Newport County YMCA.