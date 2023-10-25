Like the Literary Classics Written Here, This Massachusetts Town Is a Page-Turner

If you don’t do anything else: Go on an informal literary tour

To embark on an informal literary tour of Concord, make your first stop northeast of Monument Square at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery’s Author’s Ridge, where multiple transcendentalist authors’, including Alcott’s, graves reside. Bibliophiles often leave behind pens, poems, and letters at the gravesite. After paying your respects, take a ten minute walk down east, where you’ll find Alcott’s childhood home, Orchard House, the inspiration behind the March household in Little Women. Amongst other notable authors’ abodes are The Wayside and The Old Manse, inhabited by Emerson, Hawthorne, and Alcott. All of the homes are open for tours, with much of their original furniture intact and on display.

Finish your journey with a rest at Walden Pond, where Thoreau “lived deliberately” for two years, inspiring his now iconic magnum opus. In the warmer months, the pond is an ideal place to go for a refreshing swim; however, throughout all times of year, the spot is an idyllic paradise that will make you feel severed from society. Before leaving, remember to stare into the abyss in complete silence; it’s what Thoreau would have wanted.