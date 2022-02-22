For those looking to get out of the city and experience all the great things winter has to offer, Stowe, Vermont’s charming ski town, is your best bet. About a three-hour drive from Boston, there’s no shortage of outdoor activity here, with options available to the adventurous and more laid-back types alike. From snowshoeing to ice skating to a gondola ride up to Vermont’s highest peak, there’s more than skiing to this town, although it is quite the renowned spot for enthusiasts. Plus, there are plenty of spots to sample hearty meals, pizza pies, New England breweries, and fresh fondue, or avoid the snow altogether and explore a quaint main street. Here are all the best things to do in Stowe this winter.

Tear up New England’s most lauded slopes The Boston area has plenty of places to hit the slopes of nearby mountains. But as the “Ski Capital of the East,” you can count on Stowe to deliver some of the best conditions you can possibly imagine. Stowe Mountain Resort, which happens to be celebrating its 85th season of lift service, is the premier destination for outdoor activity as it’s surrounded by Mount Mansfield, Vermont’s highest peak. With more than 480 skiable acres, take your pick from a standard lift ticket to explore on your own or private or group lessons taught by world-class instructors. Rentals are also available, but make sure you reserve your equipment online ahead of time.

Thrillist TV History of

Or you can hit the ice In the heart of the resort, you’ll find Spruce Peak Village, a destination equipped with everything you need to live out your après-ski dreams including an outdoor ice rink. With no admission costs (unless you need to rent a pair of skates), the backdrop is nothing short of magical since you’re essentially engulfed by the ski slopes. After getting in a few laps around the rink, wind down at the Whistle Pig Pavillion, which overlooks the skaters. You can grab a spot inside or enjoy the heated pergola while sipping on “winter warmers” like the Puffy Coat, a mix of PiggyBack Rye, vanilla simple syrup, and Vermont hot cider.

Take a gondola ride up the slopes If you’re looking for top-notch views, take the Stowe Gondola SkyRide up Mount Mansfield for an experience that’s guaranteed to be unforgettable. Running now until April 2022, you can grab tickets online ranging from $26 per child to $37 per adult. Pro tip: When you get to the top, visit Cliff House Restaurant for panoramic-view seating—just make sure you snag a reservation ahead of time.

Go biking, yes biking, with Lamoille Valley Bike Tours Who said you have to wait until summer to go for a bike ride? With Johnson’s Lamoille Valley Bike Tours (about a 20-minute drive from Stowe), you can rent a fat tire electric bike to glide (safely) over fresh snow along the car-free Rail Trail or local backroads. The self-guided ebike adventure also features a tour of the village of Johnson, brewery stop, fireside marshmallow roast, hot chocolate, and local cheese tasting at their trailside center.

Dine at one of many local restaurants Stowe has a bevy of wholesome slopeside dining options like family-run Harrison’s Restaurant, which serves up New England seafood specialties from oysters to crab cakes, and Matterhorn, a lively favorite for après-ski adventures, serving up everything from sushi to brick oven pizza. We’re not done just yet—The Bench is home to some quality comfort food, Californian-inspired dishes star at Plate, brunch at Butler’s Pantry, and the record collection at restaurant Doc Ponds are all worth adding to the list. And a visit to the town isn’t complete without grabbing some bottles at Vermont’s first and only natural wine shop and restaurant, Cork.

Stop in for in a slice at Piecasso While we’re on the topic of delicious dining, you can’t skip out on Piecasso. The family-owned business, committed to artisan pizza and paying attention to “the little things,” is an essential Stowe stop. Specialty toppings range from Vermont butter and cheese chevre to Rhapsody organic tempeh, while the pie options include portobello, veggie, pesto, BBQ, and so much more. It’s also worth mentioning that the restaurant crafts Italian-inspired entrees and martinis, and it has Vermont microbrews available to please just about everyone in your party.

The Lodge at Spruce Peak | Spruce Life