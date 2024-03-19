Prime in the Path of Totality, Burlington Is Going All Out for the Total Solar Eclipse
Get ready for a jam-packed getaway of total-solar-eclipse fun in Vermont.
Although it’s gorgeous all year-round, this spring is an especially good time to escape Boston and embark on a conifer-dappled road trip to Burlington, Vermont. Nestled along Lake Champlain's shores with the Adirondacks to the south, the college town long-known for its eco-forward mindset and artistic cache has a galactic 2024 destiny that only four other East Coast locations can brag about: It stands squarely in the path of totality for the April 8 total solar eclipse—and is set to experience three minutes and sixteen seconds of celestial awe that afternoon when the moon entirely blocks the sun.
Burlington expects nearly 35,000 visitors for its unobstructed view of the 2024 eclipse. Kick things off on April 5 with a cultural exploration of eclipses at Totality Talks: Omens from Above: A Curious History of Eclipses as Signs, and end the night with cocktails, a makers' market, food trucks, and live music at the Illuminate Vermont street festival.
On eclipse eve, April 7, Obscura BTV and VTIFF Present Moonflix Matinee: 100 Years of Short Films About the Moon, a curated collection of five works, including the 1926 short Moonland—about a boy and dog on an interstellar sojourn, complete with mammoth mushrooms, castles, and a curmudgeonly moon man.
As the sun rises for its big day on April 8, Burlington's prime public viewing spots like the Waterfront and Battery Parks will welcome guests, and larger spaces feature ticketed celebrations, like the airport's event, Transcend: Experience The Solar Eclipse (think: live bands and deep-fried cookies).
Similarly, ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain has partnered with the Vermont Astronomical Society on an educational bash with telescopes, sun-oculars, and a nationwide eclipse live-stream. Otherwise, pack your favorite Martian costume and join the shenanigans at Venetian Soda Lounge, where they'll have cosmic-themed craft cocktails, a costume contest, and live bands.
Consider bringing your bike or taking the city's eclipse shuttle regardless of which events you attend. Roads leading to major viewing areas will be closed, and parking will be limited, given the once-in-a-lifetime vibe of the event.
Travel time
3.5 hours from Boston
More things to do in Burlington
Between eclipse events, Burlington's eclectic makers' scene offers everything from Ghanaian-inspired beaded jewelry at Akweley Design to tinctures at Railyard Apothecary. The beloved Church Street Marketplace embodies the spirit of Burlington with shops like Keep Vermont Weird, Burlington City Arts, Frog Hollow Vermont State Craft Center, and pet-friendly coffee hubs like The Cosmic Grind.
Head over to Burlington's South End—a neighborhood steeped in artistic ventures—with shops like Montstream Studio, where you'll find plenty of smaller, easy-to-pack paintings and small works. Along the way, enjoy the city's vibrant murals.
Burlington's largest music venue, High Ground, is part of a robust community of music-driven venues like the multi hyphenate café-gallery-music spot Arts Riot Distillery. Don't miss out on Radio Bean and Light Club Lamp Shop—a soulful, beguiling menagerie of craft cocktails, storytellers, and live music—with plenty of quirky vintage lamps strewn about.
Knowing that Phish got their start on the streets of Burlington, it's no surprise you'll find a thriving busker scene, so your total eclipse experience will have a kick-ass soundtrack at the ready.
Restaurants and bars in Burlington
When it's time to fuel up, take advantage of the Lake Champlain views at the iconic seafood shack, Shanty on the Shore, Santiago's Cuban-inspired cuisine, or score a creemee (Vermont-speak for soft-serve ice cream) at Burlington Bay Café.
Those craving a Parisian bite can dine at Leunig's or knowing Burlington will be busy, visit the many locally sourced shops like The Mill Market if the restaurants are booked. Breakfast? The folks at August First serve it all day, and the famed Skinny Pancake has waterfront views.
A craft brewery haven like Burlington won't disappoint during eclipse fandom. Head to Pine Street, home to Zero Gravity and more. Far from a one-hit wonder, however, Burlington's drinking range is unmatched with the Ri Ra Irish Pub, nearby Shelburne Vineyard, and late-night hot spot Red Square.
Where to stay in Burlington
Popular spots like Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain are booking fast, but in addition to checking online, you may want to call properties like Green Mountain Suits Hotel and Made Inn Vermont B&B. Even if they're sold out, these locals might know someone with a great Airbnb, Vrbo, or campsite-style property.