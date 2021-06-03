Boston 8 Must-do Itinerary Ideas for a Killer Vermont Getaway Get up close and personal with the Green Mountain State.

Looking to hit the road this summer and explore one of New England’s—if not the nation’s—most scenic states? We’re talking about Vermont, that northerly land of crisp fresh air, dramatic vistas, and those eponymous Green Mountains. Whether you’re an East Coaster or an out-of-towner, this day-long driving itinerary stretching from Stowe to Burlington will help get your summer 2021 bucket list in full gear. Along the way, you’ll find some worthwhile photo-ops in picturesque towns like Waterbury and Essex plus plenty of places guaranteed to hit the spot when you’re itching for a snack or thirsty for a tasty craft brew—as long as you’re calling the shots from the passenger seat, that is.

Visit the Cold Hollow Cider Mill 3600 Waterbury-Stowe Road, Waterbury

Out of all of the cideries splashed across New England’s apple-heavy landscape, Cold Hollow Cider Mill is the undeniable crown jewel. With the Green Mountains towering in the background, you can roam around the gorgeous grounds while picking up a carton of freshly pressed cider and traditional treats like apple pies and cider donuts. And if you’re looking for something more substantial, the onsite Luncheonette offers lovingly prepared breakfast and lunch comforts everyday from 8 am to 3:30 pm.

Then make a short trip over to Ben & Jerry's for a scoop 1281 Waterbury-Stowe Road, Waterbury

Still hungry? Dating to 1985, the official Ben & Jerry’s Factory in Waterbury has been a fan favorite among local and traveling dairy fiends, cranking out over 350,000 pints of ice cream each and every day. Although the factory is currently closed for tours, with plans to open back up in the fall, you can still pay homage to the birthplace of Chunky Monkey with a walk around the property before stopping by the Scoop Shop to grab a dip to-go.

Take a self care break at The Essex 70 Essex Way, Essex

After the hellscape that was 2020, you never need to talk yourself into a spa day again—anybody who survived that mess obviously deserves it. So why not swing by this self care oasis for an hour-long rubdown or invigorating facial? The Spa at Essex offers everything from massages to pedicures to keep you feeling fresh on your travels.

Explore Red Rocks Park 4 Central Avenue, South Burlington

It wouldn’t be a true Vermont vacay if it didn’t include at least one hike. Spanning 100 acres-long on the bank of Lake Champlain, Red Rocks Park in South Burlington is equipped with majestic overlooks plus 2.5 miles of lush walking trails—not to mention a refreshing swimming area perfect for cooling off after all that leg-stretching.

Immerse yourself in a science and nature museum 1 College Street, Burlington

If you’re rolling with the family, Burlington’s ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain, located right on the lake’s breathtaking waterfront, has your whole crew on lock with over 100 interactive exhibits covering 70 species of fish, reptiles, and amphibians. Open Friday to Monday and Wednesday, you can plan ahead and reserve your tickets online with 2.5-hour time slots offered twice daily.

Wind down with a beer at Foam Brewers 112 Lake Street, Burlington

Craft outfit Foam Brewers is arguably one of the finest endpoints for your long day’s journey. Whether you opt for a growler to-go or a pour of one of their renowned New England-style IPAs onsite, you won’t walk away disappointed. Also try the puckery Soft Machine sour ale as well as hard cider from Burlington’s own Citizen Cider. Stock up on a few select cans and make your way 10 minutes down the road to Battery Park, which overlooks not only Lake Champlain but the Adirondack mountains as well and serves as the perfect backdrop for a sunset toast.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Jillian Hammell is a contributor for Thrillist.