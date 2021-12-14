Where to Go Ice Skating in Boston This Winter

Now that we’re halfway through the most wonderful time of the year in Boston, you’ve probably crossed a number of items off your winter bucket list. But if you haven’t paid a visit to the city’s local ice skating rinks, it’s time. Whether you’re a seasoned or struggling skater, the ice rink is a place for those of all coordination levels to gather, especially with a plethora of restaurants, bars, shopping, and more conveniently located nearby. If you haven’t yet enjoyed time on the ice, or if you’re having trouble settling on a rink, check out our top picks for skating in and around the city.

Warrior Ice Arena Brighton

If you’d like to skate on the same grounds as the Bruins, you can do so by visiting the team’s official practice facility AKA Warrior Ice Arena. Open year round, you can book your time by visiting the arena’s website for the next open slot, which will cost you $12 per person for 50 minutes on the ice and $5 per pair of rental skates. If you’d rather watch from the comfort of the stands rather than test out your coordination, you can do that, too. Bruins’ practices are free and open to everyone, so check the schedule for your next opportunity. Whether you’re waiting around or just getting off the ice, there are two concession stands at the arena, not to mention places like Lone Star Taco Bar, Notch Brewery & Tap Room, and Blackbird Doughnuts less than a mile away.

Rink at 401 Park Fenway

Returning for its second season, the Rink at 401 Park is conveniently located between Time Out Market Boston and Trillium Fenway, which means your dinner and drink plans are covered for the night. Plus, just this year, the rink debuted its Après Skate Bar, serving up hot cocktails, cold beer, Eastern Standard Provision Co.’s signature soft pretzel bites, and their gourmet Liège Belgian Waffle with all the toppings. The rink is open through the end of February, and to get your tickets, you’ll need to purchase them in advance online for $10 per adult and $6 for college students, seniors, and kids under 12. Skate rentals are available too for only $6. Kelly Outdoor Rink Jamaica Plain

Located behind the orange line’s Stony Brook stop, the Kelly Outdoor Rink in JP is getting ready for its 2021-22 season beginning December 18 through March 6. Even better news? The rink’s open skate is free of charge with no registration required, and only $3 for adults’ skate rental and $2 for kids (heads up: skate rental is unavailable on Monday and Tuesday). If that’s not enough reason to check out the space, Sam Adams Brewery is only a few tempting blocks away.

Skate @ Canal District Kendall Kendall Square

A five-minute walk from the T, Skate @ Canal District Kendall is yet another premier outdoor rink surrounded by a fair share of activities, open now through mid-March. You have your choice of lunch options from Bon Me Test Kitchen to CAVA to Tatte, or for dinner, you’re not too far from wood-fire pizza joint Area Four. There’s also a snack bar you can hide out in on site in case you’re cold from standing on the sidelines. Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for students and seniors, and $1 for children, and rentals are $10 per adult and $6 for children under 13.

Boston Common Frog Pond Boston Common

You really can’t visit Boston without making a stop at the Commons—especially during wintertime. With plentiful lights strung overhead making a perfect seasonal stroll, the location’s outdoor skating rink, which is open through March, is the cherry on top. To get yourself on the ice, you’ll have to pick up tickets in-person, which will only cost you $6 per person (or, for individuals under 58-inches-tall, there’s no charge). If you don’t have your own equipment, rentals are available as well for $12 per pair of skates and $6 for kids’ skates. Food and drink wise, The Frog Pond Cafe is located on site for quick snacks, burgers, hot dogs, and more. But if you’re in the mood for something boozy, one of Boston’s best neighborhood pubs, 21st Amendment, isn’t too far away along with other nearby spots like Beacon Hill’s The Paramount,Seven Ales House, and Beacon Hill Pub.

Jack Kirrane Ice Skating Rink Brookline

Open for public skating from December 23 through March 6, the Jack Kirrane Ice Skating Rink offers arguably some of the best scenery around, as the rink is located right in Brookline’s beloved Larz Anderson Park. Pre-registration is required so be sure to call the recreation department at 617-879-4998 ahead of time. For non-Brookline residents, admission is $9 per adult, and skate rentals are $7. While there won’t be any food concessions this year, the park is a short ride away from Beacon Street, with options like pub favorites The Abbey or The Publick House, and for something a tad fancier, Barcelona Wine Bar for Spanish tapas. Murphy Memorial Skating Rink South Boston

Currently open for public skating through March 20, Southie’s indoor Murphy Memorial Skating Rink had an early start to the season considering it doesn't have to rely on the elements. Pre-registration is also not required for time on the ice, and admission is free. When you’re craving a snack, there’s a food stand at the rink as well with homemade chips that you most definitely deserve. And if that’s not cutting it, you can grab a bite and some brews at the long list of nearby bars like L Street Tavern, The Playwright, Murphy's Law, The Broadway, and a whole lot more.