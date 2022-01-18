Where to Go Snow Tubing Near Boston This Winter

Just because the holidays have wrapped doesn’t mean you’re out of luck when it comes to winter activities. From ice skating and skiing to exploring the region’s ice castles, the options are pretty much endless (well, unless you’re snowed in, that is). But of the many things to do in New England this winter, snow tubing takes the least amount of skill, and you’ll no doubt experience some sweet, sweet nostalgia. So grab your snow pants, layer up, and get ready to enjoy some fresh air, because we’ve rounded up the best places near Boston to go snow tubing this winter—plus some scenic spots to stay nearby in case you want to make it a full-blown weekend getaway.

TubaSlide at Ski Ward Area Shrewsbury, Massachusetts

Distance from Boston: 50 minutes

Offering 12 lanes, two lifts, and more than 200 tubes, TubaSlide at Ski Ward Area is currently open Wednesday through Sunday. Tickets are available online and must be purchased ahead of time, coming in at $22 per person for two hours on the weekdays and $33 per person on the weekends. Another destination not far from Boston, Ski Ward is one of the area's top terrain parks, open all year round with a bar and grill onsite for when you’ve worked up an appetite. For those looking to spend the weekend, you can choose from nearby Airbnbs in Shrewsbury or Worcester and the area also has an outpost of Tavern in the Square to really make it feel like home.

Nashoba Valley’s Snow Tubing Park Littleton, Massachusetts

Distance from Boston: 45 minutes

With six lanes currently open for the season, you can plan on clocking in some serious tubing time at Nashoba Valley’s Snow Tubing Park. Plus, it’s not too far of a trek from the city. Before you head out, you can book a spot online for any day of the week, guaranteeing you two hours on the slopes for $39 per person. But if you’re looking to maximize your time, you can always book an Airbnb nearby in Westford, where you’ll find Nashoba Valley Ski Area and only 20 minutes away, Nashoba Valley Winery.

Mcintyre Ski Area Manchester, New Hampshire

Distance from Boston: 50 minutes

With eight lanes open through March, you can grab a ticket to tube down Bonneville's Family Thrill Hill for $30 per person most days of the week and $23 per person on Thursdays. For hours of operation, visit the website for the latest openings, but keep in mind, you can only purchase tickets in-person 30 minutes prior to each session. If you’d like to explore the area a bit more, book an Airbnb in town and be sure to check out places like Thirsty Moose Taphouse, a local NH craft beer chain offering a lengthy list of more than 100 brews.

Pats Peak Ski Area Henniker, New Hampshire

Distance from Boston: About an hour and 20 minutes

With six lanes open Friday through Sunday, Pats Peak’s snow tubing park located in the quaint and historical town of Henniker is the perfect place to add to your winter getaway itinerary. To get your ticket, online reservations are required, coming in at $28 per person for a two-hour session on the slope. For nearby accommodations, you have cozy options available on Airbnb or you can enjoy a stay at the local Henniker House B&B located on Contoocook River.

Ski Butternut Great Barrington, Massachusetts

Distance from Boston: About two hours

If you’re an avid skier in New England, you know Ski Butternut—and you’ve likely spent more than one winter enjoying the Berkshires’ magical scenery and slopes. But did you know that during your stay, you could book some time for good old-fashioned snow tubing? With up to 11 lanes and two-hour time slots available to book online, Ski Butternut’s tubing hill is open Fridays for $28 per person and Saturdays and Sundays for $44 per person. For lodging, you can stay at nearby properties like Great Barrington’s 1850 Windflower or Thornewood Inns. Plus there are plenty of Airbnbs tucked away in the mountains calling your name.