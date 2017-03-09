A Chicagoan’s Guide to Los Angeles

If you live in Chicago it probably doesn’t take too many winters colder than the surface of Mars to consider taking a proper vacation to the sunnier parts of the United States. The most logical choice? Los Angeles, where you’ll enjoy the same metropolitan pace of play, a vast slate of food and drink options to indulge in, and the opportunity to share your bragging rights about baseball and hockey (maybe even still football) with a Vince Vaughn-ish panache.

While Los Angeles has more that a few degrees of separation from Chicago, there are a lot of parallels to the creature comforts you’re used to in The Windy City. Take it from a Chicagoan-turned-Angelino who eschewed thundersnow for 70-degree days; when you’re in need of great beer, beautiful architecture, and anti-adulthood fun, LA has you covered.