The 23 Best Patios for Eating and Drinking Outside in Chicago

We did it, y’all—we’ve officially survived the winter (insert sigh of relief here). And despite the residual chill and relentless downpour that seemingly refuses to let up, spring is, in fact, marching us closer to summer with every passing day. And that means it’s high time to pull out the essentials: SPF, short sleeves, shorter shorts, and strappy sandals. Yep, it’s patio season.

Cubs fans and Sox fans don’t agree on much, but there’s one thing we can all get behind—there’s nothing better than pairing craft beer and tasty snacks with a hearty dose of sunshine. So, grab your shades, leash up your doggies, and make your way to one of these 23 prized outdoor Chicago restaurants.