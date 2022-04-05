The 23 Best Patios for Eating and Drinking Outside in Chicago
Channel summer at sunny beer gardens, colorful open-air cantinas, and cocktail-fueled patios.
We did it, y’all—we’ve officially survived the winter (insert sigh of relief here). And despite the residual chill and relentless downpour that seemingly refuses to let up, spring is, in fact, marching us closer to summer with every passing day. And that means it’s high time to pull out the essentials: SPF, short sleeves, shorter shorts, and strappy sandals. Yep, it’s patio season.
Cubs fans and Sox fans don’t agree on much, but there’s one thing we can all get behind—there’s nothing better than pairing craft beer and tasty snacks with a hearty dose of sunshine. So, grab your shades, leash up your doggies, and make your way to one of these 23 prized outdoor Chicago restaurants.
Mother's Ruin
Where an elevated cocktail bar meets a rock ‘n roll dive, you get Mother’s Ruin—and lucky for us, this New York transplant just extended their family to our neck of the woods, complete with a prime seasonal patio. In addition to free flowing draft beers and stellar mixed drinks, the onsite kitchen serves hearty pub grub like Spicy Chicken Sandwiches, Falafel Burgers, and Cholula-spiked Chicken Wings.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating
Andros Taverna
Greek staples get a modern, cheffy twist inside this upbeat newcomer from celebrated chef Doug Psaltis and team. Decked out with soaring ceilings, light wood tones, and verdant greenery, the interior is definitely airy, but leave it to this design-minded crew to toss in a lovely side patio that can be fully enclosed for your early spring dining pleasure. Don’t skip the mezze—the Santorini Favas are a true sleeper hit—while velvety Eggplant Moussaka, Whole Fish fileted tableside, choice cocktails, and a unique tsipouro flight (a homespun Greek liquor) keep folks coming back for more.
Testaccio
A Logan Square fast-favorite, this spot’s al fresco patio provides the perfect atmosphere for a generous bowl of pasta and a glass of robust red. Inspired by the flavors of its namesake Roman neighborhood, the menu here is simple yet refined, and each dish pairs nicely with just about anything off the thoughtful and dynamic wine list. Start with Roasted Beets, Smoked Lamb Meatballs, or Crispy Roman Artichokes, then move on to ‘Nduja Sausage Pizza a Metro, Orecchiette di Cacio e Pepe, or Moroccan Chicken served with farro tabbouleh, romanesco, and tahini. For dessert, indulge in an extra glass of wine or choose a vermouth from their extensive selection.
Bocadillo Market
No matter what time you drop by Bocadillo Market—or what you choose from their delightful Spanish-accented menu—their all-day spread will leave you more than satisfied. From light bites like Charcuterie Boards and Tuna Crudo to larger plates like mouthwatering Paella, there’s no reason to order conservatively. The charming outdoor patio, lit with string lights for that little extra something, is basically the cinnamon and sugar on top of the piping hot churro (they have those too, by the way).
How to book: Reserve via Tock.
The Perch Kitchen and Tap
You’ll find New American eats, plenty of craft beers, and a lively atmosphere over at this Division Street brewpub. To drink, a selection of rotating Perch drafts are fun and flavorful—the Blueberry Yum Yum, an Imperial Berliner Weisse, stands out with blueberry, coconut, maple syrup, cinnamon, almond, and lactose, just in time for summer. And if you like things smoky, peruse the dishes filing out of the woodfired oven—we’re talking Baby Back Ribs, Cauliflower Steak, and juicy Rotisserie Chicken. If their patio seems packed, worry not—with two outdoor options onsite, you’ll be sure to find a spot to sit and sip the afternoon away, beloved four-legged pal in tow.
How to book: Reserve via Tock.
Ludlow Liquors
Have pup, will party—that’s the mentality inside (and outside) this Logan Square crowd-pleaser, freshly reopened and ready to chop it up with a crowd of devoted locals over flawless classic cocktails on the broad, astroturf-covered yard. Post up at a picnic table and let Spot do his thing while you crush one of the best smash burgers in town, smothered in special sauce, American cheese, and house-fermented pickles. Summer has arrived.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Parson’s Chicken & Fish
A certifiable empire at this point, Parson’s, it seems, can do no wrong. The iconic red- and white-striped umbrellas are popping up all over the city, with recent additions staking out new ground in Ukrainian Village and Andersonville. Regardless of the location, the ethos remains the same: Beyond excellent Fried Chicken, frosty Negroni Slushies, standout Hush Puppies, and more, all served on a prominent, sun-drenched patio that’s friendly to pups and kiddos alike.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
90 Miles Cuban Cafe
This longtime Cuban staple encourages guests to “taste the forbidden” with a highly respected lineup of Cubanos, Guajiritos, Empanadas, and breakfast classics like Huevos Rancheros Cubano. The festive Logan Square patio is a veritable neighborhood institution, but don’t get intimidated by the extensive menu, newbies—pretty much anything you order is guaranteed to be good.
How to book: Reserve via Yelp.
Beatnik On The River
This exotic escape from Bonhomme Hospitality is an instant mood-enhancer with enough lush greenery and cheery colors to perk up any tired old Instagram account. Aside from social media likes, this brunch specialist can be counted on for globetrotting cuisine from Baba Ganoush and Ceviche to Steak Kebabs and a highly underrated Angus Beef Double Cheeseburger. There will, of course, be drinks involved, so don’t skimp when it comes to cocktails like the Fig Old Fashioned or Two Minutes Turkish.
The Dawson
One of Chicago’s largest patios keeps the vibes going hard the moment the weather enters into agreeable territory, so there’s absolutely no excuse to miss out on a sun-soaked deep dive into international fare like Chicken Fried Lobster, Sticky Duck Wings, Fennel Sausage Rigatoni, and Coconut Curry. The space is gorgeous, the booze is free-flowing, and the Peanut Butter Fudge Pie is starting to become a bit of a problem, if you know what we mean.
The Duck Inn
This Bridgeport stalwart sports a cute outdoor area perfect for date nights and hanging out with friends alike, paired with a menu that aims to please. The signature Rotisserie Duck certainly has its fair share of loyal devotees, but there’s certainly nothing wrong with something slightly more lowbrow like a crispy Chicken Thigh or always on-point Duck Fat Dog. Besides the cozy digs, they boast a standout selection of cocktails including something called Year of the Drunkey and the Devil’s Tongue.
Piccolo Sogno
One of Chicago’s most romantic restaurants is a must for any date night done right, with the intimate picture-perfect patio making the evening even more memorable. Hand-formed pasta classics like Four Cheese Ravioli complemented by rustic secondi from Braised Beef Short Ribs to Grilled Swordfish form the basis of any self-respecting evening celebrating or wining and dining. And, as such, there will also be wine—more than 400 selections, to be precise.
Theater On The Lake
The views don’t get much better than Theater on the Lake, where your outdoor table is parked just steps from the softly crashing waves of Lake Michigan. With seating for 80 and a focused selection of entrées from Chicken Tinga Tacos to Brisket Dip, Theater on the Lake continues to serve as something of a mental health break come to life. Stop by for weekend brunch served from 10 am to 3 pm for an extra special treat.
How to book: Reserve via Tock.
The Moonlighter
This iconic dog-friendly Logan Square patio from the crew at Scofflaw Group is synonymous with lazy summer days wiled away with the utmost abandon. Settle into one of the trademark shady yellow and black picnic tables to explore the burger- and wings-heavy menu, then toss in a Beer Cheese Pretzel for good measure. The beer collection runs deep, the “taco party” comes complete with a can of Miller High Life and a shot of Old Grand-Dad, and the Chocolate Caramel Turtle Cake is alarmingly addictive.
Big Star
One of Chicago’s most iconic outdoor dining destinations continues to do what it does best as we gladly resume our normal positions in the sun with a couple of tacos and a huge pitcher of Margaritas in front of us. Both the OG Wicker Park and sprawling Wrigleyville locations are summertime staples, where you can get your Al Pastor fix set to the musical stylings of a monthly DJ night set.
How to book: Reserve via Tock.
Frontier
To the delight of northwest-siders the neighborhood over, the outdoor patio at James Beard Semi-finalist Chef Brian Jupiter’s airy, farm-to-table West Town gem (as well as the Cajun-influenced Ina Mae Tavern over in Wicker Park) remains a meat-friendly lifeline for those seeking the “whole hog” experience. Frontier’s seasonally sound menu includes hefty sides and salads, smoked meats, bar specialties (hello Venison Cheesesteak), and overstuffed sandwiches. Save room for their BBQ Jackfruit Sliders and Gator Gnocchi—yeah, we said Gator Gnocchi.
How to book: Reserve via Tock.
Daisies
Logan Square’s premier destination for fresh pasta and other Italian-inflected comforts is welcoming dinner guests to their romantic open-air patio. The updated menu takes a seasonal approach, with highlights like Smoked White Fish and Chicken Parm Sandwiches for lunch or Burnt Cabbage Fontina Gnocchi and Truffle Ricotta Ravioli for dinner. You won’t be disappointed.
How to book: Reserve via Tock.
Furious Spoon
This Windy City ramen house is serving up tasty noodle bowls, dumplings, and more at both its Logan Square and Lakeview locations. Known for its hip-hop aesthetic, the Logan Square joint seats 40 while Lakeview can accommodate 20 diners. As they say, to slurp a bowl of their signature Furious Ramen or Tokyo Shoyu Ramen kicked up with a housemade cocktail like the Uptown Sangria or the summery Ass Kicker (vodka, ginger, citrus) is to know true happiness.
How to book: Reservations via Tock.
Recess
Touted as Chicago’s largest outdoor patio at a whopping 14,000-square-feet, this multilevel West Loop drinking deck is never a bad idea on a warm sunny day. A whimsical collection of mural-adorned shipping containers plays host to a variety of bars, cabanas, and food stations dishing up signature cocktails from large-format punches that serve up to 12 to mixed shots called “kickbacks” alongside upmarket bar bites seven days a week.
Aba
With its plant-strewn, open-air rooftop set against a picturesque West Loop backdrop, fans of this Mediterranean hotspot from Top Chef alum CJ Jacobson absolutely live for patio season. Culinary influences spanning Greece, Lebanon, Israel, and Turkey plus a killer bar program from local drinks maven Liz Pearce form the backbone of this mezze-lover’s paradise. The spacious al fresco seating area can safely accommodate up to 110 lucky diners, all feasting on spreads, hummus, kebabs, stellar craft cocktails, and so much more.
How to book: Reserve via Tock.
Cabra
Hop on over to the perennially hip Hoxton Hotel and drop into Chicago chef darling Stephanie Izard’s colorful Peruvian outpost for unparalleled skyline vistas, loungy pool party vibes, and the best dang ceviche this side of Machu Picchu. A sojourn to this Fulton Market hotspot also gets you access to all the bright and summery Pisco Sours and Goat Empanadas you can handle.
RPM Seafood
Enjoy your chilled Alaskan King Crab and Japanese Hamachi with a side of sweeping riverfront panoramas at this stunning and still-young addition to LEYE’s RPM family. What else do you need? Drinks? They got those. Whether it’s a Down the Rabbit Hole cocktail or a glass of signature Prosecco, this spot has “special occasion” written all over it.
How to book: Reserve via Tock.
Virtue
This Southern-tinged Southside fixture from James Beard finalist Erick Williams features a small but lively seasonal sidewalk seating area open for sun-starved hopefuls. The menu showcases belly-warming options like Blackened Catfish, Gizzards with dirty rice and gravy, and the eatery’s famously enticing Green Tomatoes littered with plump shrimp and housemade remoulade. In a word, yum.
How to book: Reserve via SevenRooms.