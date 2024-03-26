Get a Lakeside View of the Total Solar Eclipse in Bloomington, Indiana
On April 8, 2024, Bloomington will be right in the path of totality for the total solar eclipse.
A total solar eclipse will cut a swath of darkness across the US stretching from Maine to Texas on April 8, and the closer you are to the center of that path of totality, the longer the eclipse will last. The small Midwestern town of Bloomington, Indiana, falls directly at the heart of it. With an incredible four minutes and two seconds of the full darkening effect, it’ll be one of the best places in the US to pull out those eclipse glasses and gaze up at the sky on eclipse day.
Destinations along the path of totality have been preparing for an influx of tourists for years now. Located just a few hours from Chicago (a fine viewing city if you’re okay with partial totality), Bloomington alone is expecting to host 300,000 visitors. It’ll quite possibly be “the largest tourism event in Indiana history,” according to Mike McAfee, executive director of Visit Bloomington.
With plenty of celestial-themed events on April 8 and in the days leading up to it, there’s something for any taste in Bloomington. Switchyard Park, Bloomington’s base for viewing the eclipse, is filling the big day with food trucks, beer garden, live music, crafts, and educational activities. The aptly named local pop rock band Moon Buggy kicks off the live music at noon before giving way to Comfortably Phree’s cover of Dark Side of the Moon just an hour before the sky goes dark.
Indiana University (IU) is going all in with eclipse events across its campus. Its main event is the Hoosier Cosmic Celebration at Memorial Stadium, where first woman of color to travel to space Mae Jemison touches down alongside William Shatner and 10-time Grammy Award-nominated star Janelle Monáe. Other viewing events across campus include a chill watching experience at IU’s Cox Arboretum with multiple disciplines hosting eclipse activities.
Located a quick 23 minutes north of Bloomington, Lake Lemon’s 14-acre Riddle Point Park is surrounded by water on three sides, offering unobstructed views for an unparalleled experience (and a multi-day line-up of entertainment to boot during its Total Eclipse by the Lake event).
Bloomington’s list of eclipse events goes on and on, with Indiana’s oldest and largest winery, Oliver Winery, hosting viewing party Celestial Sips on its idyllic grounds; Butler Winery hosting Drinkin’ in the Dark; and WonderLab science museum throwing an eclipse viewing street party. Bloomington really does have a viewing experience for any type of person, with the full itinerary listed on its website.
Travel time
4 hours from Chicago
More things to do in Bloomington, Indiana
Eclipse of not, this vibrant, queer-friendly mecca with fairy-tale level pastoral charm is an enchanting destination in its own right. The Hoosier National Forest, stationed just 30 minutes from downtown, is a paradise for hikers, campers, trail-runners, rock climbers, horseback riders, and more. Indiana’s first dedicated mountain bike park, Wapehani Mountain Bike Park, spans 46 acres with five miles of multi-level trails. If you’d rather not shred it up, peddle over to the B-Line Trail, Bloomington Rail Trail, and Limestone Greenway, a 6.8-mile network of pathways that guide joggers, walkers, and cyclists through the city from tip to tip.
Bloomington’s museums offer sanctuary, art, escapism, whimsy, and—in the case of the Elizabeth Sage Historic Costume Collection—some outfit inspiration. Meanwhile I.M. Pei, the famed modernist architect behind megawatt works like the glassy pyramid at the Louvre in Paris, designed Bloomington’s Eskenazi Museum of Art. The kid-friendly WonderLab Museum reigns as one of the most adored science museums in the nation.
At the Lilly Library, IU’s main rare books, manuscripts, and special collections library, take a peek through the New Testament of the Gutenberg Bible or the first edition of Geoffrey Chaucer’s The Canterbury Tales, printed in the 1470s.
Bloomington’s live music scene might just be the Midwest’s best kept secret. The 50-year-old Bluebird Nightclub attracts slightly bigger names and slightly bigger crowds while the gorgeously restored Buskirk-Chumley Theater (aka the Bus-Chum) draws head-turning national acts, including Bloomington’s very own John Mellencamp.
Restaurants and bars in Bloomington, Indiana
Much of Bloomington’s world-class cuisine uses ingredients plucked from nearby farms. It’s farm-to-table dining at its finest. The eclectic Runcible Spoon, in business since 1976, serves homespun eats for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Award-winning chef Daniel Orr’s Farm Bloomington on Kirkwood serves postcard-worthy fare like Grilled Pork Chops with Alabama White Barbecue Sauce, Cornbread Croutons, and Collards. At The Elm, art gallery owners David and Martha Moore have created a restaurant with an ambience and seasonally driven menu that could only come from people with pitch-perfect taste, with dishes like Stuffed Rainbow Trout with Trout Roe, Beurre Blanc, and Lowcountry staple Hoppin’ John. David Moore’s own travel photography lines the walls.
With local powerhouses like the illustrious IU Jacobs School of Music and major indie labels like Secretly Canadian and Jagjaguwar, the opportunities to see a headlining act in intimate, low-key bars abound. Pop by the Bishop for excellent craft beer and even better tunes before swinging by Blockhouse Bar, stashed beneath beloved queer dance club the Back Door, for Honky Tonk Tuesday or one of the regular guest acts rolling through town.
The bustling town is dotted with breweries, distilleries, and wineries like Upland Brewing Company (visit the brewpub or the 37,000-square-foot production facility and tasting room), Cardinal Spirits (the distillery’s cocktail menu includes the imitable Paper Plane cocktail and a Brown Butter Sage Old Fashioned), and both the Butler Winery and Vineyard and Oliver Winery (two of Indiana’s oldest wineries).
Where to stay in Bloomington, Indiana
Some Bloomington hotels and inns, like the 40-room boutique Grant Street Inn and the Fourwinds Lakeside Inn and Marina on Lake Monroe, were fully booked for the eclipse months ago. There’s still space at the Hoosier-themed Graduate Bloomington with available rooms starting around $610 a night for eclipse dates. If it’s available, snag the Stranger Things suite. While the rooms will cost you, a free Solar Eclipse Terrace Party takes over the hotel’s rooftop terrace on April 8 with eclipse glasses provided by WonderLab alongside food and drinks.
Lake Lemon’s Riddle Point Park is perfect for nature buffs with RV and tent camping available in the 14-acre park with 24 miles of shoreline. Hike, fish, grill, or chill on the lake.
Airbnb still has plenty of spots available. A four bedroom and five bathroom house on an acre lot in Bloomington sleeps 10 and runs $1000 a night and several studio apartments downtown are running around $275 a night.
Ximena N. Beltran Quan Kiu is a Thrillist contributor and communications specialist based in Chicago.