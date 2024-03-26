Get a Lakeside View of the Total Solar Eclipse in Bloomington, Indiana

A total solar eclipse will cut a swath of darkness across the US stretching from Maine to Texas on April 8, and the closer you are to the center of that path of totality, the longer the eclipse will last. The small Midwestern town of Bloomington, Indiana, falls directly at the heart of it. With an incredible four minutes and two seconds of the full darkening effect, it’ll be one of the best places in the US to pull out those eclipse glasses and gaze up at the sky on eclipse day.

Destinations along the path of totality have been preparing for an influx of tourists for years now. Located just a few hours from Chicago (a fine viewing city if you’re okay with partial totality), Bloomington alone is expecting to host 300,000 visitors. It’ll quite possibly be “the largest tourism event in Indiana history,” according to Mike McAfee, executive director of Visit Bloomington.

With plenty of celestial-themed events on April 8 and in the days leading up to it, there’s something for any taste in Bloomington. Switchyard Park, Bloomington’s base for viewing the eclipse, is filling the big day with food trucks, beer garden, live music, crafts, and educational activities. The aptly named local pop rock band Moon Buggy kicks off the live music at noon before giving way to Comfortably Phree’s cover of Dark Side of the Moon just an hour before the sky goes dark.

Indiana University (IU) is going all in with eclipse events across its campus. Its main event is the Hoosier Cosmic Celebration at Memorial Stadium, where first woman of color to travel to space Mae Jemison touches down alongside William Shatner and 10-time Grammy Award-nominated star Janelle Monáe. Other viewing events across campus include a chill watching experience at IU’s Cox Arboretum with multiple disciplines hosting eclipse activities.

Located a quick 23 minutes north of Bloomington, Lake Lemon’s 14-acre Riddle Point Park is surrounded by water on three sides, offering unobstructed views for an unparalleled experience (and a multi-day line-up of entertainment to boot during its Total Eclipse by the Lake event).

Bloomington’s list of eclipse events goes on and on, with Indiana’s oldest and largest winery, Oliver Winery, hosting viewing party Celestial Sips on its idyllic grounds; Butler Winery hosting Drinkin’ in the Dark; and WonderLab science museum throwing an eclipse viewing street party. Bloomington really does have a viewing experience for any type of person, with the full itinerary listed on its website.