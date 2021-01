What We’re Looking Forward to in Chicago in 2021

No matter how you slice it, 2020 was a rough year for the Windy City. We’ve seen cherished businesses from Rogers Park to South Shore shutter their doors for good as the pandemic raged, briefly slowed, and then ranged once again through the region. Festivals were canceled, art openings were postponed, and, on top of all of that, we weren’t even allowed to soothe ourselves with a refreshing dip in the Lake. But with the advent of the coronavirus vaccine and a brand new year finally upon us, there are many—OK, at least six—reasons to look ahead with optimistic anticipation. Here’s the rundown on what we’re looking forward to most in 2021.

2020 restaurant newcomers getting their chance to shine

While the global pandemic was busy squashing once thriving Chicago bars and restaurants, a new crop of culinary wizards were trying with all their might to establish themselves amid the chaos. We’re talking places like French charmer Robert et Fils , cheffy donut specialist Brite , pie emporiums like Pizza Lobo and Sicilian hotspot Pizza Friendly Pizza , game-changing sandwich joints Big Kids and Cat-Su Sando , brewpub wonders Ørkenoy and Crushed by Giants Nobu Chicago’s swanky debut, the Ace Hotel’s all-day go-to Lovage , South Side throwback Nipseys , West Town’s beloved Tamale Guy —the list literally goes on and on (and on). Here’s hoping the coming year gives this badass class of 2020 all the glory it unwaveringly deserves.

The return of live music, both inside and out

Remember slam dancing to obscure midwestern noise metal at the Empty Bottle ? Stage hopping your way through Pitchfork Windy City Smokeout , or the always epic House Music Festival ? How about kicking back to indie melodies at the Hideout or Schuba’s , crushing subterranean shots at Thalia Hall , catching big name headliners at architectural icons like the Chicago Theater and the Riviera , or treating your better half to a jazz quartet performance at the Green Mill ? Yeah, us too. Chicago’s a music town through and through, and although the coronavirus has delivered our fair city’s concert calendar a near-fatal blow, we’re looking ahead to a 2021 with a socially distanced pep in our step and shoegaze-inspired bob in our chin. Between promising federal proposals like the Save Our Stages Act , backed by Illinois Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, virtual fundraising efforts like Chicago Independent Venue League’s CIVILization , myriad GoFundMe campaigns, and good old fashioned grassroots organizing, Chicagoans have shown unparalleled commitment to getting their favorite juke joints back on track.