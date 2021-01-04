What We’re Looking Forward to in Chicago in 2021

No matter how you slice it, 2020 was a rough year for the Windy City. We’ve seen cherished businesses from Rogers Park to South Shore shutter their doors for good as the pandemic raged, briefly slowed, and then ranged once again through the region. Festivals were canceled, art openings were postponed, and, on top of all of that, we weren’t even allowed to soothe ourselves with a refreshing dip in the Lake. But with the advent of the coronavirus vaccine and a brand new year finally upon us, there are many—OK, at least six—reasons to look ahead with optimistic anticipation. Here’s the rundown on what we’re looking forward to most in 2021.