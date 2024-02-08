Parades, Film Festivals, Food Deals: Here's How to Celebrate Lunar New Year in Chicago

Lunar New Year begins on Saturday, February 10, and the festivities in Chicago are already starting. The celebration fetes the arrival of spring and the first day of the new year for various Asian communities. In Chinese communities, you may hear it called the Spring Festival, while Seollal is the term for Korean New Year, and Tết is commonly used to refer to the Lunar New Year in Vietnam. Different cultures and communities have different ways of celebrating the Lunar New Year, and its timing varies from year to year because it’s marked by the first new moon of the lunisolar calendar rather than a fixed date. In Chinese, Korean, and Thai culture, this is the Year of the Dragon.

“I have great memories of Seollal, Korean New Year, growing up,” Beverly Kim, chef and owner of Parachute and Anelya tells Thrillist. “We would meet at my grandma’s apartment. My mom would make a large meal that we enjoyed after midnight service at church in Albany Park. It included dduk gook, a rice cake soup representing good luck and starting the New Year with a blank slate. Later we would bow in front of our elders to receive blessings and money for the New Year.”

Chicago’s Asian population is the fastest-growing ethnic group in Chicago, and there will be a number of Lunar New Year celebrations across the city and suburbs. Experience the vibrant diversity of Lunar New Year celebrations across communities and cultures and enjoy the perks of living in a big city by joining the festivities (the majority of which are free) and embracing the unique traditions that mark the start of a new beginning.