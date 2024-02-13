'Only in Chicago': An Oral History of the Legendary Chicago Rat Hole

Design by Maitane Romagosa for Thrillist | Getty Images Design by Maitane Romagosa for Thrillist | Getty Images

In a sleepy little neighborhood on Chicago’s north side, nestled in an unassuming sidewalk, lies the Chicago rat hole. Likely created when a rat (or squirrel) took a leap of faith and didn’t stick the landing, the Chicago rat hole is just that: a rat-shaped hole in the cement. Although Roscoe Village locals have scooched right past it for decades, this rodent’s indentation swept the nation in January. You know what they say: It takes a long time to become an overnight sensation. It all started when Chicago-based artist Winslow Dumaine posted a photo of the hole on Twitter, or X, on January 6, and the neighborhood’s in-joke went viral, spreading like a plague. Soon, visitors descended upon the hole, taking pictures and leaving trinkets. But when rumors that a neighbor had tried to destroy the rat hole hit the news, Chicagoans banded together to protect their rodent-indent-turned-tourist-destination—and fill it with Malört. The concave sidewalk crypt was quickly converted into a shrine, which inspired local pride, neighborhood controversy, and a wedding. Join us as we dig through the trash cans of recent history to tell the story of Chicago’s beloved rat hole’s rise to stardom, and the friends it made along the way.

Winslow Dumaine smiles over the Chicago Rat Hole. | Provided by Winslow Dumaine

Winslow Dumaine, artist: There's a shop in Roscoe, Transistor, that sells my stuff. That's actually why I was in the area. I snapped a picture and posted it [on Twitter/X], and then I looked at my phone later in the day and it already had thousands and thousands of retweets. The next day, people started making their own trips. Alex Hernandez, reporter for Block Club Chicago: I was assigned to help cover the rat hole after my colleague Leen Yassine first broke the story. Leen was working on something else when my editor, Janet Fuller, called me out of the blue, telling me, “Hey, drop everything you're doing. We need you to get to the rat hole right now.” June S., early rat hole visitor from Kenosha, WI: I saw the post, and I quote tweeted it and said, “Bucket list for 2024: I want to go visit the rat hole and leave an offering.” A Twitter mutual replied to me, “Oh my God, if you're ever in Chicago, I would love to give you the tour and show you the rat hole.” And I was like, “Oh my God, I'm going to be in Chicago this weekend.”

The morning before we went I told my friend, “This rat hole has brought so much joy to so many people. I need to leave something for it other than just coins.” And she was like, “You should leave estrogen pills in the rat hole” and she gave me some in a little baggie. So I posted a picture of the estrogen in the rat hole and it blew up. Don De Grazia, professor, neighbor, and member of a softball team that’s had the rat hole as a mascot for 10 years: I've lived in the neighborhood for over 30 years and I don't remember ever not seeing it. I made that walk up Roscoe probably 1,000 times. Whenever I would see the imprint, I would start thinking about the story behind it. Then I started writing my softball team’s newsletter, and included, “The Legend of Li’l Stucky: A rat that aspired to become a flying squirrel.” One day, I woke up and my wife had this really weird look on her face. She told me to look at her Instagram messages with her friends sending links to the Chicago rat hole. I think I was in a state of shock. Like, man, I had the craziest dream: Li’l Stucky you became world famous and people started coming to the site around the clock to pay their respects.

The Chicago Rat Hole Shrine on January 20. | Provided by Alex Hernandez

An Unholy Threat But De Grazia’s dream was about to become a nightmare. On January 19, reports circulated that someone had tried to fill in the rat hole with an unknown substance. Eleventh District Rep. Ann Williams, who had made a fun clip promoting the rat hole a week earlier, posted a strangely serious clip about monitoring the situation. Chicagoans rushed to the scene. Violet Miller, Chicago Sun-Times reporter: We got reports that somebody had filled in the rat hole, so I ran out there to start covering it. I never really got to the bottom of what happened that night and trust me, I did try to investigate it. There was a gray lid left at the scene—it looked like quick concrete, but there was no branding on it so that didn't really go anywhere. I went to all of the neighbors with Ring cameras, but they didn't capture anything. We just know that it happened between 1 am and 9 am. Hernandez: I get there and it's like someone was trying to make a cast, but they didn’t know what they were doing so they panicked and left. It was still frigid that morning, so whatever was in the hole looked solid, like concrete, but by the time I got there it had melted a bit. I had my boots on, so I just stomped in the rat hole to make sure the hole was still there. Miller: People immediately banded together to dig it out and restore it. The neighbors came out with a scrub brush and boiling water and they finished clearing it out. Hernandez: I think the story about it potentially being filled in inadvertently attracted more people to go there to set up a shrine. Because they realized that hypothetically they could lose this; the rat hole might not be there forever.

CongRATs! Grooms kiss at their Chicago Rat Hole wedding | Provided by Raj Sarathy

A Celebration on Hallowed Ground Soon after the fill-in shake-up, the handful of items visitors had been leaving for the rat hole blossomed into a full-blown shrine. Hernandez: January 19, it was like maybe a couple candles and some tiny Malört shot bottles, maybe a PBR or whatever. By that Saturday, candles, stuffed animals, and little drawings took up most of the parkway. Miller: I've seen people taking shots at it, and coins being left there from all over. I saw yen. I saw two different kinds of pesos. People are really throwing down whatever. There were some flowers. There was [the hormone] estradiol in pill form. I saw people leaving notes to their friends. June S.: The second time I went, I saw letters to the rat. I mean, the rat can't read, but people left a little writing, a little poem. People were leaving wonderful things. Johnny Moran, neighbor: It’s super odd when people leave change there, as if it's a water fountain and they're doing it for good luck. Dumaine: We made a shrine to a rat we've never met and I genuinely think that’s a truly beautiful thing. And to do that for a rat, one of 500 billion rats, it’s undeniably sweet. You'd have to have a cold heart forged in hell to not see how lovely that is. Even though some people took it too far and made it into a whole thing. June S.: I got a cool rat hole tattoo. I met lovely friends who I'm hopefully going to be seeing again soon. I was talking to this group of people who came up and they were laughing. They hadn’t seen each other in a while, and they all were from other states, but they all met for the rat. Miller: It feels like the rat hole attracted a very queer presence. I've never seen so many pride flags in my notifications and I am a trans reporter and have reported on trans issues in the city. Raj Sarathy, groom who got married at the rat hole: My husband and I are very different people, but opposites attract. He's more of a reserved kind of person and I'm the type of person who will just hop on an airplane and get myself into trouble. I'm a go-getter, always doing the most wild, adventurous thing. So when I did bring up the idea [of getting married at the rat hole], my husband was like, “That's very weird. But okay, if that makes you happy.” We only brought a few people, very close friends and family. But when we arrived at the rat hole, there were, I kid you not, maybe 50-plus people. So we definitely had some extra attendees at the wedding, which I was not mad about; they were all very supportive. After, at work, there were stares thrown my way. People were like, “Oh, look who it is, the rat hole king!” I was like, “Yeah! Here I am! In real life.” Jena Kehoe, nail artist: I never actually visited the rat hole. A friend in D.C. had seen it on the news and joked, "You should do rat hole nails on someone," and I thought that was a perfect idea, but I knew none of my clients would want to wear rat hole nails for a month. So I painted a set of press-on nail tips instead. I made five nails to represent the rat hole and all the things I had seen people leave there: cigarettes, estrogen pills, a pentagram pendant, cheese, coins, and Malört. And of course I had to include the Chicago flag. Like everyone else, I loved that it was just a silly thing to enjoy. It was super cold and gray the week it went viral so I think it gave a lot of Chicagoans something to laugh about during the dredges of winter. Eddie Kristan, pie-maker in Illinois: I have not visited the Chicago rat hole myself, but have friends near Roscoe. I really enjoyed the lore-building and quasi-religious feelings everyone has. I'm known in my circles as "the pie-brarian" for my baking fervor and I made a rat hole pie for trivia night at our local watering hole. It was very fun and I didn't even have to explain it to anyone there. Only Chicago can take an imprint of a rat in concrete and find it simultaneously adorable, hilarious, holy, and communal.

Rats off to this beautiful blueberry pie with Chicago Rat Hole cutout crust. | Used with permission by Eddie Kristan

A Rat’s Nest of Backlash Sadly, a surprise hit rat hole can’t be heartwarming for everyone. Soon, several nearby residents appear over the rat hole’s charms—and have said as much to the media. Thrillist obtained Chicago 311 records of complaints about the rat hole via a FOIA request. Throughout the month of January, residents complained about coins, trash, and alcohol being left on the sidewalk. “This ‘rat hole’ has gained traction in the news and social media and thus has brought on increased foot traffic outside of our window which has been disruptive to our privacy,” one reads. Another complained simply that a “hole and trash is blocking the sidewalk.” As neighborhood frustrations grew, so did Dumaine’s inbox. Although the artist has made public pleas for visitors to keep the rat hole food and trash-free, that didn’t stop many from leaving their garbage along the sidewalk, nor did it stop at least one resident from threatening legal action against him. Anonymous resident: Lots of people think the rat hole is great because it “brings people together"... but it was already bringing people together; it was a cute little feature of our community for decades. Now that it’s been "discovered" it's being used to sell T-shirts and Etsy goods and creates trash for the community it was already a part of. We've been cut by broken bottles while cleaning up our yard. Our families are woken by people chanting at night, screamed at by people drinking in front of our house, forced to pick up soggy food so it won't attract more rats… and physically threatened. Dumaine: I started getting more and more hostile messages. Sometimes not even hostile— they're these very cowardly, passive aggressive things like, “There were so many people outside last night, three blocks away from my house. I hope you know this is because of the tweets.” Do you really think that I will just tweet, “Hey guys, rat hole’s over!” And then the five million people who saw my tweet will go, “Oh okay, I guess the guy that has no control over this is suddenly going to tell us that it's not a thing anymore.” It’s not how the internet works. Rick Astley can't come out and say, “Hey, guys, just wanna let you know that song is no longer a joke. Rick Rolling is over,” and then the entire internet's like: “Yes, Sir. We're going to respect that.” That being said, I had agreed to be on a WGN radio spot and I was on TV in New Zealand. And I used both of those times to be like, “Hey guys, please, for the love of God, be cool about this. Appreciate it for what it is. It's a very beautiful thing that happened. But don't be leaving trash on the ground and take care of the locals.” And at least one local who had been in my DMs saying, “This has gotten really out of hand, can you do what you can?” messaged me after my radio spot and was like, “Hey man, I heard the radio. Are you OK? You sound miserable.” It was around then that a guy threatened to sue me because he had trouble parking his truck in front of his $1.4 million home. And I was just like, “You live in Chicago, you nerd.” This had gotten way too stupid. And I just knew that it would be impossible for me to do Kelly Clarkson with a straight face. Dumaine canceled a Kelly Clarkson appearance to talk about the rat hole. Becca Girsch, Executive Director, Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce: We've been enjoying it but I do think the sun is setting on our little friend. We're trying to respect our neighbors. There's so many other great things in Roscoe Village. You could also stop and get a beer, do some great shopping. There's tons of gorgeous little unique shops in Roscoe that we love.

Winslow Dumaine and visitors check out the Chicago Rat Hole shrine. | Provided by Winslow Dumaine

A Very Chicagoan Tale The rat hole was a bright spot for many during this long, frigid winter of the soul. Given its incredible popularity, you could write it off as just another passing trend. But this is no pizza rat; it’s a Chicago rat hole. This is a mascot, not a meme. The rat hole could have met fanfare on any sidewalk, in any city. But on the cold, gray streets of Chicago, it became the people’s rat hole. And though Chicagoans could have easily turned their backs on the curious new tourist destination, they did not. Instead, Chicago took pride—and took action. With every coin, estrogen pill, or pour out of Malört, the hallowed grave became more enmeshed with the community — one that raced to its rescue, toasted to its fame, and (sometimes) picked up the surrounding garbage. The rat hole might not stay filled with coins and trinkets forever, but it will always be filled with Chicago spirit. De Grazia: I think what made Chicagoans respond to it was that it created this funny sense of community. People from other places were reminded of how crazy Chicago is. Moran: Chicago has a sense of humor. We have a pride that we like to share and it comes from a place of a Midwestern kind of working-class sensibility. Dumaine: You can go back and look at old illuminated Bibles and you'll see little cat prints walking across the page. And you can go back even further in time to see little paw prints in the clay shingles in ancient Greece. There's a reason why you could show the rat hole to somebody in Guadalajara. You could show it to somebody in Venice. Show it to anybody, anywhere and they would go: I know what happened. We know what concrete is and we know what rats are. Both of those things are literally everywhere and have been for centuries. It just cuts through. June S.: I'm trans, and in the grand scheme of things, there's not a lot of us. So it's been very important for me to find and build a trans community and make very meaningful friendships and relationships. I don't know how I'm gonna connect that to the rat hole, but I think it just says something about how the world can be very cynical, and the rat hole is a very silly thing and a bright spot in an otherwise pretty dark world. Hernandez: Nowadays, there's more fractured attention when it comes to things. I always think about that story on the series finale of “M*A*S*H.” When the last episode was finally over, the New York City water management people had an insane volume of people flushing their toilets because everyone held it until the end of the episode. That was a collective thing everyone was watching—this pop culture phenomenon. I think in Chicago specifically, that's what the rat hole serves. Same thing happened with Chance the Snapper. Regardless of where you are in the city, regardless of what your job is or what's going on in your life, you hear about it and you get engrossed in the saga. I think it's the same spirit of when we have a really bad blizzard, and you help dig someone out of their parking space to help get them back on the road. It's that same kind of camaraderie. Kristan: There is something perfectly imperfect about the rat hole that speaks to people. It's a relic of love for a city that is so falsely maligned. It's an embrace of the actual quirks of city life. De Grazia: He will never stop being our mascot and we will continue to wear the jerseys adorned with his image. After the rest of the world moves on to the next big thing, we will continue to honor Li’l Stucky for generations to come.

Editor’s note: These interviews have been edited and condensed for clarity.

Larissa Zageris is a writer, educator, and filmmaker from Midlothian, IL. She is the author of My Lady’s Choosing: An Interactive Romance Novel, For Your Consideration: Keanu Reeves, Taylor Swift: Girl Detective, and many comics, games, and scripts. Her short film Not Bloody Mary was a NYX Official Selection for their inaugural 13 Minutes of Horror Film Festival. It streamed on Shudder, and as part of India’s Wench Film Fest.