The Most Dazzling Light Displays in Chicago This Holiday Season

There’s really nothing like the holidays in Chicago. It’s that enchanting time of year when the Macy’s windows get an Elf-like makeover, when fire-side s’mores help soften the blow of polar wind chill, and when guzzling glühwein at Christkindlmarket becomes an entirely acceptable way to spend an afternoon. Before winter really sinks its icicle-like fangs, the holiday season is a time to celebrate and savor the magic of the solstice and all the merriment that comes with it, and few American cities shine as bright as Chicago. All over town, light displays cast a festive glow on cute neighborhoods and businesses, but aside from the home-grown decor, Chicago is also filled with some particularly lavish illuminations that make for fun outings for the whole family. From a ride on a Santa-clad CTA train to a stroll through the luminous zoo, here’s where to see some of the best and brightest holiday lights in Chicago this year.

Chicago Botanic Garden

Lightscape Chicago Botanic Garden

Less like a typical holiday light display and more like an extravagant, immersive art experience, Lightscape is a show-stopping experience at the Chicago Botanic Garden that’s sure to provide plenty of oohs and ahhs. Back in action for the 2022 holiday season and running through January 8, 2023, the labyrinthine outdoor display features roving pathways illuminated by glowing stars, shimmering trees, and ambient lanterns, along with whimsical features like super-sized flower sculptures, neon-lit branches, and flickering torches.

Hours: Lightscape is open after dark, until 11 pm each night

Cost: $32 for adult ($30 for members), $16 for children, free for kids under two

Phil Parcellano / Lincoln Park Zoo

ZooLights Lincoln Park Zoo

The Lincoln Park Zoo is a fun—and free!—go-to year round for all kinds of wild, family-friendly fun, but there’s just something extra special about seeing it lit up with tens of thousands of Christmas lights this time of year. The annual ZooLights runs through January 1, 2023, transforming the park into a veritable North Pole with light tunnels, a Candyland-themed light show, carolers, ice carvings, visits with Santa, a holiday pop-up bar with s’mores and warm drinks, and for the first time since 2019, a Ferris wheel that provides panoramic views of all the magic. This being a zoo, there’s emphasis on sustainability and conservation, with 100% of the lights being energy-saving, wind-powered LEDS. While the zoo is normally free, tickets to ZooLights support the organization’s animal care and conservation efforts.

Hours: 4:30 to 10 pm. December 2 - 14, 16 - 23, 26 - 31, and January 1

Cost: $5 (free on Mondays)

CTA Holiday Train CTA buses and trains

Anyone who uses public transit in Chicago will tell you that the city’s trains and buses are no sleigh ride, but for a brief, beautiful moment in time each year, you can forget about strangers falling asleep on you and instead just revel in the magic of the season—as long as you’re on the CTA Holiday Train and not, say, a regular route, in which case strangers will surely continue to use your shoulder as a pillow. Each year, select CTA train and bus routes take turns getting their halls decked, temporarily transforming standard vehicles into full-blown Santa regalia. Per the CTA schedule, train cars and buses are periodically bedecked in twinkling lights and holiday music through December 23, complete with reindeer and Santa waving at passersby.

Hours: CTA holiday trains hit the tracks through December 20, with Pink, Blue, and Yellow line cars getting festive makeovers in December, followed by various bus routes through December 23 (check here for the full schedule).

Cost: Regular fares are $2.50 for the L train and $2.25 for buses

The Morton Arboretum

Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum The Morton Arboretum

For Christmas lights with a bit of pomp and circumstance, it makes sense to visit the Lollapalooza of trees in Chicago: The Morton Arboretum. Each year, the sprawling botanical wonderland puts on a stunning showcase of interactive holiday light displays set to sound and music. This year’s Illumination, running until January 7, 2023, sees 50 acres of trees and pathways bedazzled with all manner of lights, glowing gardens, and laser shows. The crux of the spectacle is a one-mile paved walking trail that traipses through luminous tunnels and under bright trees, interspersed with concession tents and fire pits for marshmallow roasting. One of the new facets this year is a late-night, adults-only series called Electric Illumination, held December 16, 23, and 30 from 9:30 - 11 pm, that features clubby music set to light shows.

Hours: 4:30 - 8:30 pm nightly

Cost: $11 - $22 for members and $16 - $27 for guests

City of Chicago Christmas Tree Millennium Park

As the most popular tourist attraction in the entire Midwest, Millennium Park is an apt locale for the City of Chicago’s official Christmas tree. This year’s behemoth is a 55-foot Colorado Blue Spruce that marks the city’s 109th Christmas tree, holding down the fort near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Washington Street in the heart of the park. Until January 9, 2023, the tree casts a gorgeous glow over one of Chicago’s busiest thoroughfares, and provides a picture-perfect backdrop for folk ice skating on the McCormick Tribune Skating Rink.

Cost: Free

Navy Pier

Light Up The Lake Navy Pier

In case you’d like to experience holiday lights without exposing your skin to frostbite, Navy Pier has the win-win solution with the return of its annual Light Up The Lake. Held through January 7, 2023, the lavish indoor showcase—held in the Festival Hall—boasts interactive light displays, an ice skating rink, a maze-like Winter Wonderfest Forest, periodic Santa sightings, and new-this-year attractions like interactive light “memory” games played on smartphones and 100 interactive LED floor pads that react to touch. Altogether, there are more than 600,000 lights, including over-sized displays like a huge Teddy Bear and dinosaur-sized Rubber Ducks.

Hours: Through December 20, hours are Monday - Thursday 3 - 9 pm, Friday - Saturday 11 am - 10 pm, and Sunday 11 am - 7 pm; December 21 - January 7, hours are 11 am - 7 pm, aside from special holiday hours here

Cost: $27 for adults, $17 for kids ages 3 - 12, free for kids under 3

J.B. Spector/Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago

Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light Museum of Science and Industry

There’s a whole world of holiday lights to ogle at the Museum of Science and Industry, which has steadily grown its annual “Christmas Around the World” tradition to feature a globe-trotting spree of special decor. Through January 8, 2023, the Hyde Park museum features a central four-story behemoth of a Christmas tree in the main rotunda, surrounded by a series of 50+ smaller trees and lights inspired by cultural holiday traditions around the world, from Ecuador and Japan to Denmark and Serbia. Additionally, The Art of the Brick is a LEGO exhibit that features different brick-built holiday displays and lights all their own.

Hours: Regular hours are 9:30 am - 4 pm

Cost: $21.95 for adults (free for members), $12.95 for kids ages 3 - 11, free for kids under three

Amaze Light Festival Tinley Park

More like a luminous wintry theme park than a mere lights display, Amaze Light Festival is a full-throttle holiday experience for the whole family in Tinley Park. Comprised of 1 million lights, various themed displays, a holiday market, an Arctic Express train ride, and a tubing hill, there’s a lot to take in here. Huge lit-up structures include castles, reindeer, and trees, while characters Zing and Sparky make occasional appearances to sing and dance and turn on lights. Looking for a snack? Sparky’s Sweet Spot is stocked with confections and candy-themed decor, and the Amaze Market is the spot for holiday trinkets, gifts, snacks, and cocktails. The festival runs through January 8, 2023.

Hours: 4 - 1 pm daily

Cost: $36 per adult, $30 for ages 2 - 12, free for kids under two

