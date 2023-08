This Illinois Festival Is the Lollapalooza of Corn

Drive time:

1 hour from Chicago.

2 hours from Milwaukee.

More things to do in DeKalb:

In addition to checking out the historic Egyptian Theatre, right in the heart of Corn Fest and host to free-to-attend performances from local dance troops and music groups, there’s plenty more to see and do in DeKalb beyond corn. For a different kind of history, the kind rooted in barbed wire, check out the Ellwood House Museum, an ornate Victorian home-turned-museum originally owned by barbed wire entrepreneur Isaac Ellwood. Today, the manse is open for tours and filled with decadent architecture and art exhibits, along with lush gardens and wine tastings on the terrace.

Outside, visitors have plenty of trails to stroll and woods to explore at parks and preserves like Adee’s Woods, the Afton Forest Preserve, and the Chief Shabbona Forest Preserve, or you can embark on a self-guided tour of the region’s barn quilts—there are a lot of them!

In nearby Waterman, you’ll find Honey Hill Orchard, one of the best orchards for apple-picking in all of Chicagoland, and home to quaint attractions like a country store, wagon rides, and a vintage barn wafting with cider donuts. There are also numerous other farms, home to corn mazes, pumpkins, and later in the year, Christmas trees.

Where to stay in DeKalb:

In addition to the basic comforts of budget-friendly chain hotels and motels, DeKalb County is home to some charming B&Bs, like Parkside Bed & Breakfast and Paper Doll House, while The Montcler Hotel provides a boutique-y experience—and cozy lodge vibe—in the town of Sandwich.

Where to eat in DeKalb:

Since one probably shouldn’t subsist on corn and jumbo turkey legs alone, you’d be wise to seek out some of the other dining options in town. In the morning, coffee shops and bakeries include homey Open Door Coffee, Angie’s Sugar Buzz Bakery, and Barb City Bagels, where scratch-made flavors run the gamut from the classic (everything, sesame, etc.) to the decidedly not classic (Hawaiian, sun-dried tomato, etc.).

Later, dining options take all sorts of shapes. Like a vintage Pullman Palace dining car from 1893. Bull Moose Bar & Grille, so named for the train that President Roosevelt used in his “Bull Moose Party” campaign in 1912, features all-day comfort food options, like caramel banana hot cakes, country-fried steak and eggs, mac & cheese, brisket sliders, and fried cheesecake. For more sweet nostalgia, the iconic Dairy Ripple is a longstanding institution known for its dipped ice cream cones, flurries, and malts, all adorned with googly eyes.

Another great option is The Dirty Bird, a deep-fried fixture known for its hand-battered tenders, pork tenderloin sandwiches, onion rings, and craft beer. Or you can veer upscale at the Ellwood Steak and Fish House, a handsome throwback of a dining room teeming with swanky Americana-like shrimp cocktail, rib-eye pork chops, and filet mignon.

To drink, DeKalb County boasts its fair share of boozy innovations. Sip for yourself at Waterman Winery, Byers Brewing, and Whiskey Acres, a distillery and tasting room in a pastoral barn-like setting.