This Illinois Festival Is the Lollapalooza of Corn

Leave it to the Midwest to turn a corn boil into a full-blown summer spectacle of carnival rides, funnel cakes, beer gardens, and rock ‘n’ roll. What started as a modest, homespun corny community tradition in 1957, as a way to celebrate the start of corn season in Illinois, has evolved into Corn Fest, a quintessential summer staple with live music, state fair-style food, activities, art, and of course, all the boiled corn you could eat.

In its current festival-style iteration since 1977, attracting upwards of 100,000 annual visitors, Corn Fest takes place in downtown DeKalb, in the far western exurbs of Chicago. A volunteer-run non-profit, it’s basically a colossal carnival mixed with a music festival, featuring a sound stage next to the historic Egyptian Theatre, a beer garden in Palmer Court, and a slew of vendors, games, and rides in between.

From its modest roots to its present-day hoopla, Corn Fest has ballooned into a requisite late-summer attraction for folks of all ages, along with big-name musicians like Joan Jett, Lady Antebellum, and Phil Vassar. Taking place August 25 - 27, this year’s lineup set to hit the soundstage includes rock- and country-centric acts like Project Nostalgia, The Relics, Whiskey Romance, and Scott McCreery. Elsewhere, attendees can look forward to a full-blown carnival with requisite Midway-style games and rides, like Ferris wheels, carousels, and the kinds of high-velocity spinning rides you should probably not go on immediately after eating. Situated on the north end of the festival, in the city and Frontier parking lots in between 2nd and 3rd Street, rides require either coupons (one coupon = $1.50) or an unlimited daily wristband for $33. Meanwhile, the Kid Fest section contains face painting, organic Henna tattoos, and a rock climbing wall, while the family-friendly beer garden slings alcoholic beverages and various food vendors sling everything from funnel cakes and curly fries to barbecue and jumbo turkey legs.

And let’s not forget about the headlining act: the corn. The main draw on August 26 is the Chuck Siebrasse Corn Boil, named after a lifelong DeKalb resident and chairman of the Corn Boil for 25 years. From 11 am - 2 pm, guests can get their fill of free steamed sweet corn, which amasses to about 70 tons of cobs served. Festival hours are 3 - 11 pm August 25, 11 am - 11 pm August 26, and 11 am - 6 pm August 27. General admission to Corn Fest is free, but access to premium viewing areas near the soundstage is $10 a day or $25 for the weekend.