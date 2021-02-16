Explore Chicago’s South Side With Recs From a Local Expert

Celebrated Chicago barkeep Alexis Brown is as passionate about her hometown as she is about hospitality—and that’s to say, pretty damn passionate. The born-and-bred Southsider made industry waves back in 2016 when she co-founded Causing a Stir, a grassroots foundation focused on fostering inclusivity within the bartending community by empowering underrepresented folks via specialized training courses, mentorships, professional collaborations, and other vital career advancement tools. Throughout her decorated career, Brown has mixed it up behind the sticks everywhere from swanky West Loop restaurants to high-volume events, secured a spot on Wine Enthusiast’s 2019 40 Under 40 list, and most recently started working as an Education Ambassador for Hennessy US. And through it all, she’s always remained loyal to the city that raised her.

“My dad and his family, they’ve all been in Chicago for the last maybe five or six generations,” she says. “When the great migration happened after slavery was abolished and everybody moved out of Mississippi to the North, his family came to Chicago. There's even an article about us—they did some ancestry work and traced the line back to my great, great, great, great, great grandmother. It was just so interesting to see, like, ‘Wow, we've all been here ever since then.’”

A self-proclaimed history nerd, Brown has always been interested in investigating and preserving the South Side’s—and particularly Bronzeville’s—rich cultural past. She’s spent countless hours poring through archives, bringing to light long-shuttered bars, restaurants, theaters, and other institutions that were once pillars of the largely self-sustaining Black population. All that digging has led her to the understanding that Bronzeville actually encompasses a bit more real estate than what Google Maps might portray.

“So, I like to give some historical context,” she explains. “Bronzeville, traditionally, was that whole stretch from about McCormick Place, so like 26th Street, to around 63rd Street—that was what they considered the boundaries. And they called it Bronzeville because that's where the bronze people lived. Due to restrictive covenants, there was literally a line Black people couldn't cross to buy property or rent or anything. These were the only places we could go.”

“This is also where Black people were able to thrive in the city,” Brown continues. “We kind of built something out of nothing. The Black surgeon came from Bronzeville, what we know now as the lottery started as the numbers game on the South Side, some of the first Black banks in Chicago were in Bronzeville. I feel like knowing your history is how you can move into the future with a little more direction."