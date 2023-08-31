Farm Aid Festival Is Back in Central Indiana After More Than 2 Decades

Like an altruistic Coachella, the sold-out Farm Aid Festival is a music festival on a mission—and for the first time in more than 20 years, that mission is bringing it back to its roots, in America’s fertile Midwestern epicenter. Farm Aid blossomed in 1985 in Champaign, Illinois, after rock stars Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, and Neil Young banded together to create a benefit concert for family farms. Their seed of an idea was a smashing success, attracting 80,000 attendees at the inaugural festival and raising some $7 million for family farms across the country. This year’s Farm Aid will land at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana (Mellencamp’s home state).

Now the longest running benefit concert in the nation, Farm Aid has crisscrossed the country for festivals in cities like Seattle, New Orleans, Louisville, and Indianapolis, featuring A-list performers like Elton John, Sheryl Crow, Jewel, Wilco, and Dave Matthews Band. While each event attracts thousands of visitors (even the 2021 COVID-era festivals had 15,000 vaccinated attendees), Farm Aid still feels homegrown and wholesome, differentiating itself from the Coachellas and Lollapaloozas of the world with its emphasis on agriculture, altruism, and nutritious local food.

The all-day, family-friendly affair features big-name performers and unique areas spotlighting farm-fresh food and interactive agricultural activities. Lollapalooza is fun and all, but it doesn’t have agricultural Jenga or temporary veggie tattoo stations.

It’s Indiana’s third time hosting Farm Aid and Noblesville’s second. Located in Hamilton County, Noblesville is just 40 minutes north of Indianapolis. Doors open at noon on September 23, and music and food runs until 11 pm, with a lineup that includes Farm Aid fixtures like Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, and Dave Matthews, plus Lukas Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Allison Russell, Particle Kid, and more. Additionally, Homegrown Concessions will serve farm-fresh food. (in the past, that’s included roasted Brussels sprouts, tomato sandwiches, and brisket-stuffed sweet potatoes), alongside agricultural “edutainment” at Homegrown Village, like the aforementioned Jenga, plus cooking demonstrations, a mini animal farm, and discussions on seed saving.

While general tickets are sold out for this year, the festival can be streamed on Farm Aid’s YouTube channel and donations or merch purchases can be made through the Farm Aid website.