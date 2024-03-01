This New Navy Pier Attraction Flies You to Parts of Chicago You’ve Never Seen

Filming the city presented the creative team with challenges they hadn’t yet encountered when shooting sweeping mountains, lakes, and deserts. In order to capture eye-popping footage of Chicago, they needed to swap their camera-mounted chopper for a lawnmower-sized drone that could weave around dense architecture at 140 miles per hour.

The journey is organized for guests into three parts, beginning with a gallery of famous Chicago settings and residents before moving onto a pre-show theater where a 360-degree film introduces visitors to the City by the Lake through moving words, music, and visuals. Once strapped into the flight seat, the movement is visually dramatic but not jolting like a roller coaster or claustrophobic like a VR experience.

Inside a space formerly occupied by an IMAX theater, the nine-minute film titled Believe Chicago is projected on a brand-new 65-foot spherical screen in front of 60 suspended seats that swoop, dip, and tilt in unison with aerial footage to evoke the feeling of flight, along with effects like wind, mist, and scent. (If you’ve ever been on the Soarin’ ride at a Disney theme park, the sensation is nearly identical.)

After sending guests gliding over the Canadian Rockies, zipping through the Icelandic fjords, and navigating across the Grand Canyon, the filmmaking team behind the immersive attraction FlyOver is transporting riders to the bustling streets of Chicago. Opening March 1 at Navy Pier, FlyOver Chicago makes the Windy City’s eccentric urban landscape the star instead of the lush natural habitats previously featured at FlyOver outposts in Vancouver, Canada; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Reykjavik, Iceland.

“I’ve been doing these FlyOver films since 2011,” says writer, director, and associate creative director David Mossop. “I was terrified about how on Earth we were going to tell a story about Chicago using a helicopter. That’s the only tool we’d really used up until that point. I realized that with some technological innovation, we could make Chicago our best show ever.”

Mossop of production company Sherpas Cinema and his team tapped Gabriel Kocher, a physicist and world-champion drone pilot, to help create and fly a camera drone that would be capable of diving thousands of feet, enduring g-forces, and staying in signal range for long shots. They settled on a Red V-Raptor 8K camera and boosted their footage to 14K using AI. The result is a high-tech thrill that makes riders feel like they are an airborne superhero who skims over sidewalks, wall-rides skyscrapers, floats through fireworks, and zooms over the Chicago River.

For the filmmakers, showcasing Chicago from perspectives never seen before—and not simply taking guests on an everyday air tour—was paramount. Mossop and his crew spent several years roaming around Chicago with a much smaller drone, attempting to find spots that most people could not access. They found hundreds of locales and eventually whittled them down to a mix of well-known and not-so-well-known spots.

“One of the locations that really stand out to me is the [Chicago] Board of Trade building that was made famous in [filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s] Batman films,” Mossop says. “There’s a Ceres statue on the top of the building. No one can get up there, so we pay her visit before diving down like 600 feet. It’s a highlight for me.”

Other iconic landmarks in Believe Chicago include the Willis Tower, Marina City, Cloud Gate (known as The Bean), North Avenue Beach, Salesforce Tower, Lake Shore Drive, and—of course —Navy Pier. Mossop acknowledged that one of the most difficult locations to film was the Chicago Theatre because it marked the first time the FlyOver creative team ventured indoors. Yes, they figured out how to fly a lawnmower-sized drone inside a historic theater.

FlyOver Chicago, which cost an estimated $40 million, is located in a 48,000-square-foot space directly across from the Chicago Children’s Museum at the west entrance of Navy Pier. (Don’t confuse it with the Navy Pier Flyover, a transportation department project that created an elevated biking-and-walking path atop DuSable Lake Shore Drive along the Lakefront Trail.)

Tickets for FlyOver Chicago start at $24.95 for adults and $14.95 for children age 11 and younger with military discounts available. All guests must be 40 inches or taller to ride, and children ages 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult or guardian age 14 years or over while present at FlyOver Chicago.