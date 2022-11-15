A 3-Floor Immersive Harry Potter Experience Just Opened in Chicago

Chicago continues to prove it’s second to none: this time, with the worldwide debut of Harry Potter: Magic at Play, an immersive 30,000 square foot experience transporting you into the fantastical world of wizards that’s also one of the few places you can get Butterbeer outside of Orlando’s Universal Studios.

Created by Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Original X Productions (the team behind the Friends Experience and The Office Experience), the journey kicks off at an owl-lined Dursley home on 4 Privet Drive. Step into the home where you’ll be greeted by a tornado of letters addressed to “Mr. H. Potter, The Cupboard Under the Stairs.” The family-friendly production allows for people of all ages to climb through the fireplace and ride down a slide meant to mimic the chaos that ensues when Uncle Dursley tries to prevent the delivery of Harry’s letters.