Tickets Just Went on Sale for a 3-Floor, Immersive Harry Potter Experience in Chicago

We've all been there. A friend comes back from a trip with a tan and a custom-crafted wand they got from Ollivander's after visiting Orlando's Wizarding World of Harry Potter, telling infuriating stories about how fun and magical the experience was. Well, Chicagoans, your FOMO is about to be cured. An immersive three-floor Harry Potter experience is about to take over Water Tower Place.

The Harry Potter: Magic at Play experience, created from a collaboration between Warner Brothers and Superfly X (they're the folks that did the Friends and The Office experiences a while back) opens November 11, and runs all the way through May 14, 2023. Visitors will be taken on their own wizarding journey, as the experience recreates iconic locations and moments from the books and movies for wizards of all ages to explore, climb, and play.

Learn about your Hogwarts house, then take your seat in class to brush up on your Potions, Divination, and Charms skills before braving the Forbidden Forest to uncover the mysteries and wonders that lie hidden there. Or, for the more jock-y wizards out there, hit the pitch and take part in a variety of Quidditch drills that will help you find your prime position on the field. If you need a break, you can always stop by Honeydukes for a sweet treat, and of course, a refreshing mug of Butterbeer.

Standard adult tickets are $42.50 per person, but there is also an option for an upgraded “Premium” ticket at $67.50 that includes skip-the-line privileges, a free checked item, and an exclusive tote bag. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.