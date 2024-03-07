James Bond's Most Famous Vehicles Are Currently on Exhibit at the Chicago Museum of Science
Check out 13 vehicles and more than 90 additional artifacts.
On March 7, 2024 the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago is opening 007 Science: Inventing the World of James Bond, the first-ever official exhibition to focus on the science and technology behind the movie magic of one of the world’s longest-running movie franchises.
Expect to see 13 vehicles and more than 90 additional artifacts from the iconic films including bionic eyeball for Blofeld, the criminal mastermind of SPECTRE from No Time to Die (2021); the deep star underwater helmet used in the ahead-of-its-time underwater fight sceneFor Your Eyes Only (1981); and the Aston Martin DBS featured throughout Casino Royale (2006), which set a Guinness World Record for the most barrel rolls in a stunt—among many other countless treasures. Fans of the film will appreciate knowing there is at least one artifact present from each of the 27 Bond films in the franchise. The exhibit walks guests through the way physics, chemistry, engineering and mathematics shaped 007's on-screen escapades.
“This came about because of an unexpected discovery: the existence of an incredible collection of Bond vehicles owned by The Ian Fleming Foundation in our ‘own backyard’—an airplane hangar in Kankakee, Illinois,” says Kathleen McCarthy, Director of Collections at the Museum of Science and Industry. “We were amazed that a collection such as that was so near to us. We jumped on this opportunity to bring compelling and inspiring STEM content to our guests through the lens of popular culture.”
Beyond the movie magic, the exhibit gives guests a firsthand look at how some of the tech and science imagined for the films was later applied to create real-world products. For instance, the prototype jetpack from Thunderball (1965), deemed too dangerous to use because it ran out of fuel in 20 seconds, led to Gravity Industries’ Jet Suit. Movie magic brought the suction cup wall climbers to life in You Only Live Twice (1967), but science made them a reality through Gecko Gloves. And of course the Aston Martin DBS, which was custom-made for Casino Royale (2006), later became available to the public.
“The exhibition immerses guests in creativity and resourcefulness,” says McCarthy on what she hopes guests walk away from the exhibit with. “Ordinary objects take on extraordinary properties and the seemingly impossible becomes possible using science and engineering to solve challenges. I hope guests are inspired to see their world in a new light, full of possibility, and are inspired to use their ingenuity to solve pressing challenges.”
Throughout the year the museum will offer new programs and events inspired by the Bond film franchise. Children and adults will be given the opportunity to learn about spy craft, intelligence, encryption through various interactive activities. 007 Science: Inventing the World of James Bond opens at MSI on March 7, 2024 and runs through October 27, 2024. It is not included in Museum Entry and requires an additional, timed-entry ticket.
For locals with children, the museum’s education team is offering a weeklong spy-themed summer camp. For 6th–9th graders there’s the “Secret Agent Science” and “Spycraft Workshop” is being offered to 3rd–5th graders.
The exhibit is produced in partnership with EON Productions, the creators of James Bond films and producers for 25 of the franchise movies; the Ian Fleming Foundation; the International Spy Museum; the University of Buffalo; the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; the University of Pennsylvania and Gravity Industries.