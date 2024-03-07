James Bond's Most Famous Vehicles Are Currently on Exhibit at the Chicago Museum of Science

On March 7, 2024 the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago is opening 007 Science: Inventing the World of James Bond, the first-ever official exhibition to focus on the science and technology behind the movie magic of one of the world’s longest-running movie franchises.

Expect to see 13 vehicles and more than 90 additional artifacts from the iconic films including bionic eyeball for Blofeld, the criminal mastermind of SPECTRE from No Time to Die (2021); the deep star underwater helmet used in the ahead-of-its-time underwater fight sceneFor Your Eyes Only (1981); and the Aston Martin DBS featured throughout Casino Royale (2006), which set a Guinness World Record for the most barrel rolls in a stunt—among many other countless treasures. Fans of the film will appreciate knowing there is at least one artifact present from each of the 27 Bond films in the franchise. The exhibit walks guests through the way physics, chemistry, engineering and mathematics shaped 007's on-screen escapades.

“This came about because of an unexpected discovery: the existence of an incredible collection of Bond vehicles owned by The Ian Fleming Foundation in our ‘own backyard’—an airplane hangar in Kankakee, Illinois,” says Kathleen McCarthy, Director of Collections at the Museum of Science and Industry. “We were amazed that a collection such as that was so near to us. We jumped on this opportunity to bring compelling and inspiring STEM content to our guests through the lens of popular culture.”