Attend the Ultimate Fall Festival in the 'Pumpkin Capital of the World'

As evidenced by the abrupt omnipresence of pumpkin spice on menus and in grocery aisles, it’s clear that fall has—unofficially—arrived. After all, the Starbucks calendar is more accurate than the Gregorian. In addition to potable pumpkin, it’s also the season for festivals oriented around the orange gourd, wherein quaint communities serve up pumpkin treats with all manner of fanfare. And although pumpkin patches and fall festivals can be found all over the country, from Dallas-Fort Worth to New York City, there’s one place in particular that holds the crown for the ultimate pumpkin festival: the Pumpkin Capital of the World, aka Morton, Illinois.

For the uninitiated, the central Illinois community of Morton is responsible for 85% of the world’s canned pumpkin, which means pumpkins far outnumber the people in this city of 17,000, and if they were ever to become sentient, its residents would have a big problem. It also means it’s the nexus of fall festivities, as the longtime home of Morton Pumpkin Festival. This year’s festival, taking place September 13 - 16, marks its 57th year of pumpkin merriment, and it’s only grown over time to become a state fair-sized spectacle.

What started in 1967 as a humble celebration of the harvest, and the canning season at local Libby’s Pumpkin Plant, has evolved into a major money-maker for the community—and a core part of its identity, as the Governor declared it the Pumpkin Capital of the World in 1978. Nowadays, a far cry from its modest roots, the festival has more than 30 events and venues featured over the course of a few days, upwards of 75,000 attendees, and annual themes—voted on by a very serious-sounding Pumpkin Festival Advisory Committee—like Pumpkins Go Hollywood, Superhero Pumpkins, and this year’s: Farmin’ Pumpkins.

Over the course of the fest this year, visitors can expect parades, live music, pageants, competitions, costumes, and of course, pumpkin-centric eats, including a pumpkin pancake breakfast, pumpkin cupcakes, pumpkin donuts, and a pumpkin drive-thru for one-the-go snacks. There’s also a carnival with Americana kitsch like corn dogs and lemon shake-ups. Beyond the food, the festival features a pumpkin store filled with merch and swag, an arts and craft market, competitions like pie-eating contests and a pumpkin-decorating contest, and a Pumpkin Pride parade where everyone is encouraged to wear orange. The festival is free to attend, and tickets can be purchased for carnival rides and games.