Learn About Local Mushrooms with This Chicago Fungus-Spotting Club

If you were traumatized by The Last of Us or just a little too adventurous in college, you might fear the fungus among us. “People want to know, ‘Is this mushroom dangerous? Will it kill me?’” says Chicago mushroom enthusiast Dylan Taylor. While there are a few poisonous mushrooms that grow in Illinois, most local mushrooms are harmless—and they play an essential role in our ecosystem. That’s what inspired the Northern Mycology Club, a group committed to mushroom education.

Dylan founded the club in 2021 at Northern Michigan University, where he co-hosted mushroom-hunting excursions with partner Mead Taylor. The pair married and moved to Chicago last year, bringing the Northern Mycology Club with them. Now the nature nerds of Chicagoland can enjoy the club’s free, family-friendly outings.

The Northern Mycology Club hosts meetups at local nature preserves, parks, and other outdoor areas where you’ll likely find fungi sprouting from the ground or growing on trees. You can expect a slow meander on pavement, grass, and dirt paths while Dylan and Mead enthusiastically identify local plants, insects, and, of course, fungi—and there’s no mushroom left behind.

“We stop for every single mushroom we see, even if it’s not edible, even if you can barely see it,” Mead says. At a recent meetup in Forest Glen Woods, the group spotted turkey tail mushrooms, a pheasant’s back mushroom, and a mushroom called “chicken of the woods,” thanks to its meat-like texture and flavor.

While some local mushrooms are delicious and safe to eat, you won’t be chowing down on fungi at most Northern Mycology Club meetups—many of their excursions take place at nature preserves, where foraging is off-limits.