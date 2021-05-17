Pitchfork Music Festival Returns With Killer Lineup and New Fall 2021 Chicago Dates

The sun is shining, birds are chirping, bars are reopening, and the air is abuzz with anticipation for every Chicagoan’s favorite (or least favorite) time of year: festival season. And after an entire summer without a single massive music-fueled gathering to either celebrate or grumble about, even the grumpiest of locals has to admit they’re itching to get back out there and lose themselves in a sea of pulsing grooves, Goose Island brews, and sweaty suburbanites. Well, good news has finally come to the Windy City—Pitchfork is back, baby, as the hipper-than-hip team confirmed a late summer return complete with a stunning roster and three full days of showstopping entertainment.

According to an announcement released this morning, the festival will run from Friday, September 9 through Sunday, September 12 at Chicago’s Union Park. More than 40 artists are set to perform across three different stages over the event’s three-day span, and concertgoers are in for a female-fueled treat this year with headliners Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Angel Olsen, Erykah Badu, and Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon positioned front and center. Other highlights include the acclaimed indie-folk stylings of Waxahatchee, Big Thief, and Cat Power, otherworldly beats from the likes of Flying Lotus, Thundercat, and Jay Electronica, Jamila Woods’ sultry vocals, Animal Collective’s legendary experimental pop landscapes, and the first glimpse of rock gods the Fiery Furnaces in over a decade, to name a few.

Of course, our new normal is a far cry from the lax days of yore and the upcoming fest will definitely look a little different than years previous. As of now, attendees over 12 will have to show either proof of a completed COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test conducted within the last 24 hours to gain entry each day. Masks will be a must while roaming the park and taking in the shows and can only be removed when actively eating and drinking. There’s no telling what the future might hold in terms of the city’s reopening plan, but under the current “bridge phase” status, Pitchfork would be able to at least closely match its usual 19,000-person capacity. You can keep an eye on official safety guidelines and updates via Pitchfork’s handy website.

Time to cop those tickets, friends. Three-day passes run $195 per person while single-day visits go for $90 each. The Pitchfork PLUS upgrade—$395 for a three-day pass, $185 for single-day admission—gets you a host of additional amenities and VIP perks. And if, God forbid, another surge takes hold of us, you won’t have to worry about wasted cash—concert hopefuls can either request a full refund or hang on to their original passes in the event that the fest is rescheduled or canceled due to pandemic-related concerns.