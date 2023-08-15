This Chicago Music Festival Takes Place on Your Neighbors' Porches

Most of the year in Chicago is spent waiting patiently for summer, so when it finally arrives, all we want to do is be outside. We eat on the patios of our favorite restaurants, hang out at rooftop bars, and attend every music festival that hits our city. But you don’t have to wait for the likes of Lollapalooza to enjoy the sunshine along with some live tunes. You can enjoy local music performed on the porches you walk by everyday.

Porchfest is returning this year to Roscoe Village. For a few hours on a Sunday afternoon, local music acts perform—usually 45-minute sets—on the front porches of neighbors who sign up to host. This year, the festival takes place on Sunday, August 20, 2023—between Addison to Wellington and Ravenswood to Western—from 1-5 pm.

If you make your way over, you can expect 40 performers across multiple genres. There’s R&B artist Rell Summa, femme strings collective Midtown Strings, rock/blues band Holler ‘n’ Honey, and many more. You won’t know who is performing where or when too far in advance, which is part of the fun. After you purchase your ticket you’ll get an email of the porch locations and performers the Friday before the festival.