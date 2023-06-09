The World’s Largest Predatory Dinosaur Just Debuted at the Chicago Field Museum

The world’s largest predatory dinosaur, the awe-inspiring Spinosaurus, is here in Chicago, having been lifted into its new home at the Field Museum on June 2. And it's the perfect reason to revisit the Field Museum.

The Spinosaurus could weigh as much as 8.4 metric tons, reach as long as 46 feet from snout-to-tail, and its namesake spines helped to make it 18 feet tall, even when on all fours or swimming. A semi-aquatic predator, the Spinosaurus roamed the rivers and shores of northern Africa 95 million years ago during the late Cretaceous period. Though they were primarily opportunistic hunters (kind of like modern grizzly bears who just vibe by the river and wait for salmon to jump into their mouths), fossil records indicate that they occasionally plucked pterosaurs out of the sky for a snack as well—so if you’re planning to time travel to 95 million years ago, you won’t be safe on land, sea, or air.