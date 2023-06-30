How to Visit the Real-Life Chicago Locations in 'The Bear'

When The Bear returned for a second season last week, it was a return, not just to one of the best depictions of a kitchen ever made for television, but a return to the city it's set in, creator and showrunner Christopher Storer’s native Chicago. The show was a summer hit in 2022, but it was also a lightning rod for Chicagoans who strongly felt “their” Chicago was being misrepresented. Critics complained that there were inaccurate representations of specific neighborhoods, that just geographically it was confusing, and that the entire premise of the show—that a fine dining chef would come to work at one of their beloved Chicago Italian beef sandwich shops and try to impose a brigade system—was unrealistic.

The second season appears to both run toward this criticism, and far away from it. There is one episode set in Copenhagen. There is one episode set in the confines of an imaginary, absurdly high-end fine-dining restaurant. The original shop itself is literally demolished and reimagined as its own slightly more casual fine-dining restaurant (while retaining a sandwich window for takeaway). That eponymous restaurant seems to be embracing a “Chaos Menu,” with nods to the city but seems more interested in the specific perspective of its menu-designing chefs Marcus, Sydney, and Carmen.

But there are plenty of local nods throughout, from the bars the chefs drink in to the dumpling spots and pizza parlors they hit up for inspiration, to the grocery stores they go to for ingredients to start making their ideas and inspirations real. So here is a brief guide to the Chicago spots featured in the show in season two, should you want to follow in their footsteps, and eat and drink like the chefs.