The Best Places to See the Total Solar Eclipse in the Midwest

One of the most anticipated astronomical events of the decade, the total solar eclipse on April 8 will carve out a path of totality across 13 US states—and one like it won’t happen again for another 20 years. Dubbed the “Great North American Eclipse,” about 4 million Americans will make the trek to see the astronomical event. The Midwest offers some of the best locations to view it.

“All of mainland U.S. will see some portion of the sun being blocked by the moon.”

says Mike Zevin, astrophysicist at Chicago's Adler Planetarium. “For example, about 90% of the sun will be blocked by the moon in Chicago. However, the true eclipse experience is along the path of totality, which is the path where the disk of the sun will be completely blocked by the moon.”

NASA named three U.S. cities as primary partner locations to view the total solar eclipse and two of them are located in the Midwest: Indianapolis, Indiana, and Cleveland, Ohio.

“Being where the sun is 100% (totality) covered is an astronomically different experience than being where it is even 90% (partial totality) covered,” Zevin says. For those debating whether they stay home or hit the road, Zevin adds that it’s worth watching it from a place along the path of totality.

Get yourself to Chicago and make a plan from there or head directly to any of these Midwest towns to experience the celestial event of the decade. (The closest big city to Chicago that will experience totality is Indianapolis, Indiana.) And don’t forget proper eclipse glasses to keep your eyes protected while looking up at the sun.