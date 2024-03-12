The Best Places to See the Total Solar Eclipse in the Midwest
From Indianapolis to Toldeo, the Midwest offers some of the best locations to view the 2024 total solar eclipse.
One of the most anticipated astronomical events of the decade, the total solar eclipse on April 8 will carve out a path of totality across 13 US states—and one like it won’t happen again for another 20 years. Dubbed the “Great North American Eclipse,” about 4 million Americans will make the trek to see the astronomical event. The Midwest offers some of the best locations to view it.
“All of mainland U.S. will see some portion of the sun being blocked by the moon.”
says Mike Zevin, astrophysicist at Chicago's Adler Planetarium. “For example, about 90% of the sun will be blocked by the moon in Chicago. However, the true eclipse experience is along the path of totality, which is the path where the disk of the sun will be completely blocked by the moon.”
NASA named three U.S. cities as primary partner locations to view the total solar eclipse and two of them are located in the Midwest: Indianapolis, Indiana, and Cleveland, Ohio.
“Being where the sun is 100% (totality) covered is an astronomically different experience than being where it is even 90% (partial totality) covered,” Zevin says. For those debating whether they stay home or hit the road, Zevin adds that it’s worth watching it from a place along the path of totality.
Get yourself to Chicago and make a plan from there or head directly to any of these Midwest towns to experience the celestial event of the decade. (The closest big city to Chicago that will experience totality is Indianapolis, Indiana.) And don’t forget proper eclipse glasses to keep your eyes protected while looking up at the sun.
Where to See the Total Eclipse in Illinois
Chicago
The Adler Planetarium will host Eclipse Encounter ‘24 with eclipse activities and a viewing party on April 8. Outdoor events, including safe solar viewing through telescopes, giveaways, and photos with “Big Solar Eclipse Glasses,” are free. With a purchased ticket, head inside the museum to check out historical tools of astronomical prediction or buy some eclipse merch.
Chicago
For those okay with partial totality, the Loews Chicago Hotel is offering hotel guests and the public the opportunity to witness the total solar eclipse on April 8 from Streeterville Social, the outdoor rooftop terrace located on the third floor. The hotel will preview cocktails and starters from the new Streeterville Social menu at the ETA Lobby Bar. With each purchase of a cocktail or food item, spectators will receive a complimentary pair of Solar Eclipse Glasses* and gain access to the outdoor terrace space to observe the eclipse. (Other great rooftop locations include Miru, Cindy’s Rooftop and Cabana Club at the Robey.)
Carbondale
Southern Illinois University (SIU) has partnered with NASA to host a multi-day eclipse festival starting April 5 and culminating in Eclipse Day at Saluki Stadium with a jet flyover; an opening ceremony with over 200 musicians, dancers, and gymnasts; an expert-guided eclipse viewing experience; and opportunities like chats with top solar scientists, high altitude balloon launches, and free viewing glasses at the 15,000-seat Saluki Stadium. Other events include a 5K run; an Astrology, Science, and Technology Expo; and a band and choir concert with music written specifically for this eclipse. “Southern Illinois is the place to go to catch totality in the Prairie State,” says Zevin.
Where to See the Total Eclipse in Indiana
Indianapolis
Currently known as the “Eclipse Capital of the Midwest,” Indianapolis is expecting over 100,000 visitors for the solar event. Among the city’s viewing events is Total Eclipse of the Art held at Newfields, Indy’s art museum campus. The festival-like event is being billed as a “mini Burning Man-style celebration” with live music, DJs, fire performers, and food and beverages for sale.
Indianapolis
NASA will broadcast live from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway while real-life astronauts and NASA experts will be on hand to answer questions during this family friendly event. Presented by Purdue University, the day’s non-stop programming kicks off with track bus tours, a STEM symposium with a technical track as well as one tuned to kids and families, a balloon launch, and Indy car demo laps. After the eclipse, visitors can linger for autographs from astronauts and professional drivers.
Indianapolis
White River State Park, downtown's 250-acres of urban greenspace, has multiple locations for optimal viewing with the added bonus of Lunacy! Solar Eclipse Festival. Grab lunch at the Old Washington Street Bridge as more than 20 food trucks compete with black-out-themed snacks like Korean corn dogs laces with black truffle queso from Books Bourbon & Bacon and fries tossed in blackening seasoning and topped with black garlic gravy from Middle of Nowhere. Frank’s Paddlesport Livery will provide canoe, kayak, and paddleboard options for those wishing to catch the eclipse from the downtown White River. For those who just want to kick back and relax, there’s a “chill zone” dotted with chairs and hammocks.
Where to See the Total Eclipse in Ohio
Hotel Versailles
Versailles
A more rural experience less than two hours away from Indy, Hotel Versailles inin Ohio’s Darke County, is offering the “Darke Side of the Moon” solar eclipse package over the eclipse weekend. It includes a visit to the hotel's 85-acre farm where guests will have a quiet, comfortable viewing experience with optometrist-approved glasses and cheeky, celestial-themed snacks (think Eclipse gum and SunChips) included.
Lake Erie
Cleveland
In Cleveland, the moon will block out the sun for nearly four minutes—one of the longest durations of any major city in the path of totality. This official NASA primary partner location hasn’t seen a total solar eclipse since 1806. Visitors to the city can enjoy unobstructed views of the eclipse over Lake Erie from acres of greenspace. Special events and family-friendly programs are scheduled at NASA’s Glenn Research Center and the Great Lakes Science Center. Stay at the Hyatt Regency Cleveland at The Arcade, located near downtown Cleveland, where staff will be handing out viewing glasses all weekend long. Guests at the Metropolitan at The 9 will have access to the property’s rooftop (weather depending) for unobstructed views.
Festival Park
Toledo
In Toledo, Ohio, along the path of totality, a Solar Eclipse Viewing Party and outdoor celebration will be held in Festival Park by Imagination Station, Toledo's science center. Stay next door at the Renaissance Toledo, which is offering a Total Solar Eclipse Experience room package that includes a star party on the hotel’s rooftop, the night before the eclipse. Guests will also be provided with viewing glasses and eclipse swag. A countdown, as well as food, games, and hands-on sciences activities will be available to guests.
Where to See the Total Eclipse in Missouri
Williamsville
On the path of totality, this area will have four minutes and eight seconds of viewing time—one of the longest spans in the country. Chaonia Landing Resort and Marina is hosting a viewing party with vendors, food, music, viewing glasses, and a guest speaker while the view itself includes picturesque Lake Wappapello as a backdrop. In nearby Poplar Bluff, the Chamber of Commerce lists full, four-day line-up of events leading up to the solar eclipse including the Total Eclipse of the Bluff Music Festival (complete with food trucks and other entertainment), trail runs, night golf, a firework show, and a talk with a NASA astronaut. Free shuttles will be provided to and from all major events, lodging, viewing stations, and shopping areas.