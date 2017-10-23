Road Trips
Sponsored

You Need To Visit This Hidden Art Gem Outside Chicago

10/23/2017

Nathan Michael is a Chicago-based photographer and designer, and knows when you work in a creative field, you sometimes have to step outside your comfort zone in order to be inspired. That’s why Michael took us on a road trip with Maven Car Sharing to Oak Park, Illinois -- a historical community known for being the village Frank Lloyd Wright called home with a burgeoning arts scene. It’s a quick ride from downtown Chicago, but between the creative sushi dishes and local art, it’s just the change of scenery a city artist needs.

