15 City Runs That Double as Urban Exploration

When you're in a new city, a run can serve two purposes: exercise and exploration. The hotel gym treadmill just can't compare to a route that passes skyline views, natural beauty, or historic sites — like one of these 15 urban runs through major U.S. cities. Even better, running is a completely free way to see a city, and you'll get a much better sense of the place on foot than via one of those double-decker sightseeing buses.

National Mall Washington, D.C.

The National Mall is one of the city's most popular tourist destinations for a reason — and jogging is one of the best ways to see it. It's about 2.5 miles from the U.S. Capitol to the Lincoln Memorial — for a longer route, run around the memorial and back to Union Station. An early morning run is your best bet to beat the crowds, but if you wait until sunset, you'll get to take in all of the major sites illuminated in the dark. Butler Trail Austin, Texas

This 10-mile unpaved trail runs along the edges of Lady Bird Lake and the Colorado River, offering stunning views of both the cityscape and water. Even better, the footpath often feels a few degrees cooler than the city, thanks to the abundant shady trees.

Cherry Creek Regional Trail Denver, Colorado

Think of this 40-mile regional trail as a choose-your-own-adventure style run. Short-distance runners might just complete the 5-mile section between Confluence Park and Pulaski Park. If you're up for something a bit more strenuous — or working on marathon training — you could continue on nine more miles until you come to Cherry Creek Reservoir. No matter which section you choose, the creekside path is picturesque in all four seasons.

After wrapping up a long run, the last thing you want to do is scour an unfamiliar area for somewhere to grab a post-run meal.

Discovery Park Seattle, Washington

If the views of Mt. Rainier and the Olympic range across the Puget Sound aren't enough to convince you to run Discovery Park, the added challenge of hilly terrain might entice you. Choose between the nearly three-mile Loop Trail or shorter-but-steeper North Beach Trail. Whichever you choose, walk out to West Point Lighthouse after your workout to take in the scenery.

Chain of Lakes Park Minneapolis, Minnesota

Thanks to the city's extensive network of trails in the Grand Rounds National Scenic Byway, runners are spoiled for choice in Minneapolis. A particularly scenic option is Chain of Lakes, a nearly 15-mile trail skirting the shorelines of Brownie Lake, Cedar Lake, Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska, and Lake Harriet. The Presidio San Francisco, California

This former Army base turned national park draws in locals and tourists alike with sweeping views of the Golden Gate Bridge, urban eucalyptus forests, and 24 miles of trails. Follow the park's Presidio Immersion loop for a challenging 6.4-mile trail run, or stitch together your own itinerary — just be sure not to miss a stop at a viewpoint or two.

Hudson River Park New York, New York

Spanning four miles along Manhattan's west side, Hudson River Park attracts everyone from casual joggers to speed cyclists to marathoners in training. If you want to add a few more steps, run to the ends of each pier along the route. The views of the Hudson River, downtown Manhattan, and Jersey City aren't bad, either.

Riverfront Trail Omaha, Nebraska

This 20-mile paved trail runs alongside the Missouri River in downtown Omaha, passing landmarks like the historic Lewis and Clark Landing and Heartland of America Park with its spectacular fountain. Both parks are set to reopen in 2023 after extensive renovations. Shelby Bottoms Greenway Nashville, Tennessee

While running the 10 miles of trails within this 960-acre nature area, you might very well forget you're just 15 minutes away from the honky tonks on Broadway. The swampy hardwood forests and wetlands are home to wildlife ranging from butterflies and birds to deer and red fox.

The Italian Market to the Philadelphia Museum of Art Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Who doesn't fantasize about running up the iconic steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, channeling a certain famous boxer? Recreate that cinematic moment at the end of a three-mile jaunt from the Italian Market, through City Center West, past Logan Square, and then finally up the museum steps.

Buffalo Bayou Park Houston, Texas

Fifteen miles of multi-use paved trails run through this 160-acre green space in the heart of Houston. There's so much to see in Buffalo Bayou Park, from the bat colony at Waugh Drive Bridge to a decommissioned cistern to public art installations. Back Cove Portland, Maine

This 3.5-mile loop trail encircles an estuary basin, offering gorgeous views of both the waterfront and the Portland skyline along the way. Looking for a longer run? Connect to the Bayside or Easter Promenade trails for added challenge.

