7 Museums in New York Worth Planning a Trip Around

Whether you were born and bred in one of New York City’s boroughs (a rare breed these days), or a Manhattan transplant, museums are the axis of your amusement when you really think about it. Hosting visitors and the forecast shows an 100 percent chance of monsoon and misery? Museums are your fail-safe. Lazy Sunday in soupy August heat? Seek refuge in air-conditioned galleries. Desperate for a diversion that doesn’t involve a hovering salesperson or waiter champing at the bit for you to leave? Museums!

There’s no shortage in the state of New York, either. In fact, we’d argue it’s worth hopping on public transit or renting a car to explore some lesser-known gems, if you’ve already visited the heavy hitters.

So, if you’ve done no less than 4,372 laps around ​​the Museum of Natural History, make time to visit these stellar museums around New York. They’ll expand your mind, fill you with whimsy, and give you that joyful buzz we’ve all been longing for during these difficult times.

