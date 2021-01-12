Travel Cool Airbnbs Near Dallas to Book This Winter From cozy homes to mega mansions.

Texas legend Willie Nelson has motivated us to do many things through his music, but one song speaks to our wanderlust with poetic simplicity. If you, too, can’t wait to get on the road again, we’ve rounded up a collection of truly unique Airbnb properties in the Dallas-Fort Worth area that offer a wide array of features and amenities. Whether you’re traveling solo, as a couple, or with friends and family, these nine escapes will give visitors and locals alike a new appreciation for the beauty of North Texas.

Treehouse in Little Forest Hills Dallas, Texas

Sleeps 4, $269 per night

Known locally as “Funky Little Forest Hills,” this quirky neighborhood near beautiful

What guests say: “What a beautiful escape within the city. The location was beyond beautiful and very private. The home had so many thoughtful touches and beauty around every corner. The beds were incredible!! My only regret is that we didn’t book it for a longer stay. Highly recommend this stay!” Dallas, TexasKnown locally as “Funky Little Forest Hills,” this quirky neighborhood near beautiful White Rock Lake has a variety of interesting homes, but few that rival this one. Though not a treehouse in the Bart Simpson vein, this two-bedroom instead is nestled among lush flora and forest on a tiny creek for a middle-of-nowhere vibe in the heart of Dallas.: “What a beautiful escape within the city. The location was beyond beautiful and very private. The home had so many thoughtful touches and beauty around every corner. The beds were incredible!! My only regret is that we didn’t book it for a longer stay. Highly recommend this stay!”

Luxury Estate on 9.3 Acres in Southwest Dallas Dallas, Texas

Sleeps 16, $1330 per night

Pretend you’re looking for love on a reality dating show. Or maybe you’re an oil tycoon planning your next acquisition. Whatever your wealth fantasy, you can live it here inside this sprawling 8,000-square-foot mansion on more than nine acres of rolling hills. The primary bedroom alone clocks in at 2,500-square-feet and amenities within the estate include multiple living areas, a sauna, a steam shower with light show features, and indoor/outdoor fire features. Plus, according to the listing, guests can enjoy use of Pantene conditioner. Rich people, they’re just like us!

What guests are saying: “This place is spectacular. We came for a small bachelor party and I swear this place was out of a movie. Exactly what you get from the pictures. Can’t wait to come back. The perfect accommodation for anything upscale.” Dallas, TexasPretend you’re looking for love on a reality dating show. Or maybe you’re an oil tycoon planning your next acquisition. Whatever your wealth fantasy, you can live it here inside this sprawling 8,000-square-foot mansion on more than nine acres of rolling hills. The primary bedroom alone clocks in at 2,500-square-feet and amenities within the estate include multiple living areas, a sauna, a steam shower with light show features, and indoor/outdoor fire features. Plus, according to the listing, guests can enjoy use of Pantene conditioner. Rich people, they’re just like us!: “This place is spectacular. We came for a small bachelor party and I swear this place was out of a movie. Exactly what you get from the pictures. Can’t wait to come back. The perfect accommodation for anything upscale.”

Luxe Warehouse in Downtown Dallas Dallas, Texas

Sleeps 10, $509 per night

Situated in a 1940s-era munitions factory, the living quarters combine designer comfort with original industrial elements for a chic, contemporary juxtaposition of styles. The sleeping arrangement is unique, too, with one primary suite and a bunkhouse room consisting of four stacked queen-size beds. An outdoor patio with BBQ grill and a circa-1961 pool table represent just two ways people can enjoy some quality time together.

What guests say: “This is the [perfect] place for a girls trip or a bachelorette party! J was really helpful and even set up a cheese and charcuterie board for us to come back to! This place is in such a good spot, it’s close to everything making [Ubers] cheaper and easier to get to! Would definitely stay again!” Dallas, TexasSituated in a 1940s-era munitions factory, the living quarters combine designer comfort with original industrial elements for a chic, contemporary juxtaposition of styles. The sleeping arrangement is unique, too, with one primary suite and a bunkhouse room consisting of four stacked queen-size beds. An outdoor patio with BBQ grill and a circa-1961 pool table represent just two ways people can enjoy some quality time together.: “This is the [perfect] place for a girls trip or a bachelorette party! J was really helpful and even set up a cheese and charcuterie board for us to come back to! This place is in such a good spot, it’s close to everything making [Ubers] cheaper and easier to get to! Would definitely stay again!”

Cozy Yurt on the Shores of Lake Grapevine Southlake, Texas

Sleeps 6, $109 per night

Finally getting a “round” to a weekend getaway? Then yurt in luck! There’s a surprising amount of room for guests (and dad jokes) inside this rustic nomadic-style tent steps from Lake Grapevine. Though nothing fancy inside, the star of this Airbnb is the surrounding landscape where you can spend time on the lake during the day then cozy up to the fire pit for cocktails and s’mores at night.

What guests say: “The yurt was beautiful and the lake was amazing for swimming and taking photos of the sunset. We squeezed 5 adults and a 6 year old in there and it was much more spacious than we expected. The yurt stayed cooler in Texas summer than I expected so bravo to that AC unit!” Southlake, TexasFinally getting a “round” to a weekend getaway? Then yurt in luck! There’s a surprising amount of room for guests (and dad jokes) inside this rustic nomadic-style tent steps from Lake Grapevine. Though nothing fancy inside, the star of this Airbnb is the surrounding landscape where you can spend time on the lake during the day then cozy up to the fire pit for cocktails and s’mores at night.: “The yurt was beautiful and the lake was amazing for swimming and taking photos of the sunset. We squeezed 5 adults and a 6 year old in there and it was much more spacious than we expected. The yurt stayed cooler in Texas summer than I expected so bravo to that AC unit!”

1990s-Themed Home Near Lower Greenville Dallas, Texas

Sleeps 5, $176 per night

Party like it’s 1999. Or 1993. It’s totally your call at this nostalgic blast from the past lovingly named The Slater, located right upstairs from

What guests say: “This house is such a cool place to stay! We were transported back to the 90s immediately! Jeremy and Kelsey did an amazing job decorating the place to really feel like we stepped back in time. The primary bedroom was almost a mirror image of my bedroom growing up, complete with NKOTB posters. The 'boys' room was amazing as well. All of the details and vintage video games were a blast! Overall, this was an amazing place to stay and in a great neighborhood within walking distance to some great restaurants and coffee shops.” Dallas, TexasParty like it’s 1999. Or 1993. It’s totally your call at this nostalgic blast from the past lovingly named The Slater, located right upstairs from The McFly and across the street from The Topanga , each offering their own take on retro fun. In addition to period-specific decor, you’ll find a Nintendo 64 with a bunch of games, as well as a massive VHS library, including all episodes of Saved By The Bell, recorded in the ‘90s with commercials for added flashbacks.: “This house is such a cool place to stay! We were transported back to the 90s immediately! Jeremy and Kelsey did an amazing job decorating the place to really feel like we stepped back in time. The primary bedroom was almost a mirror image of my bedroom growing up, complete with NKOTB posters. The 'boys' room was amazing as well. All of the details and vintage video games were a blast! Overall, this was an amazing place to stay and in a great neighborhood within walking distance to some great restaurants and coffee shops.”

Waterfront Getaway with Boat House on Lake Granbury Granbury, Texas

Sleeps 11, $306 per night

Settle in right on the lake with incredible views from sunrise to sunset (perfect for enjoying from the seven-person hot tub). A full game room, fishing poles, outdoor fire features, and available boat rentals make excitement and relaxation easy to achieve. High-speed internet and a workstation with a printer make this a nice work-from-someone-else’s-home option for anyone needing a change of scenery, too.

What guests say: This is a brand-new listing, so no reviews available yet. The owners’ other property has Granbury, TexasSettle in right on the lake with incredible views from sunrise to sunset (perfect for enjoying from the seven-person hot tub). A full game room, fishing poles, outdoor fire features, and available boat rentals make excitement and relaxation easy to achieve. High-speed internet and a workstation with a printer make this a nice work-from-someone-else’s-home option for anyone needing a change of scenery, too.: This is a brand-new listing, so no reviews available yet. The owners’ other property has great reviews , though.

Vintage Airstream Near Deep Ellum & Fair Park Dallas, Texas

Sleeps 2, $55 per night

Cuddle up inside this 32-foot Airstream trailer highlighted by handcrafted cedar interiors, a full bathroom and kitchen, and an outdoor firepit—all located in a wooded backyard behind the owner’s home. The owner also runs

What guests say: “Both times we have stayed here, the stay has been wonderful! Beautiful and peaceful property.. Both our dogs, and cat enjoyed the location, and loved roaming the outdoors! Thank you again! We will be back soon!” Dallas, TexasCuddle up inside this 32-foot Airstream trailer highlighted by handcrafted cedar interiors, a full bathroom and kitchen, and an outdoor firepit—all located in a wooded backyard behind the owner’s home. The owner also runs RETREET from the property, so your stay helps him and his volunteers replant trees for families across North America recovering from disasters.: “Both times we have stayed here, the stay has been wonderful! Beautiful and peaceful property.. Both our dogs, and cat enjoyed the location, and loved roaming the outdoors! Thank you again! We will be back soon!”

10-acre Property with Resort-Style Pool & Water Slide Red Oak, TX

Sleeps 16, $10,000 per night

For a true special occasion (or any time $10,000 is burning a hole in your pocket), this seven-bedroom home has more than enough on-site activities to prevent anyone from ever declaring boredom. A massive pool, hot tub, and 25-foot water slide surrounded by 80 palm trees offers year-round splashtainment, while lighted volleyball and basketball courts, and a spring-fed creek round out the long list of outdoor adventures.

What guests say: “Host was very nice, helpful, and responsive! The place was great, amazing amenities such as the outdoor sports and pool area was amazing. I would definitely recommend! Very spacious and beds everywhere.” Red Oak, TXFor a true special occasion (or any time $10,000 is burning a hole in your pocket), this seven-bedroom home has more than enough on-site activities to prevent anyone from ever declaring boredom. A massive pool, hot tub, and 25-foot water slide surrounded by 80 palm trees offers year-round splashtainment, while lighted volleyball and basketball courts, and a spring-fed creek round out the long list of outdoor adventures.: “Host was very nice, helpful, and responsive! The place was great, amazing amenities such as the outdoor sports and pool area was amazing. I would definitely recommend! Very spacious and beds everywhere.”