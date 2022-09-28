7 Underrated Hikes Near Dallas That We'll Be Taking This Fall

One of the best parts about living in Dallas is the access it provides to great restaurants, arts, and every amenity under the sun. That said, the crowds and traffic can wear on you, so on occasion, you may wish for a quiet path where you can stroll under shady trees, spot birds, and hear yourself think.

To that end, these are seven top-notch hikes in and around Dallas. Lace up your shoes, bring plenty of water, and enjoy your time in nature.