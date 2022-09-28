7 Underrated Hikes Near Dallas That We'll Be Taking This Fall
Explore the great outdoors without leaving DFW.
One of the best parts about living in Dallas is the access it provides to great restaurants, arts, and every amenity under the sun. That said, the crowds and traffic can wear on you, so on occasion, you may wish for a quiet path where you can stroll under shady trees, spot birds, and hear yourself think.
To that end, these are seven top-notch hikes in and around Dallas. Lace up your shoes, bring plenty of water, and enjoy your time in nature.
Cedar Ridge Preserve
Pull into the Cedar Ridge Preserve, and take your pick from the network of 13 trails. None are particularly long—the longest taps out around two miles—but they vary in difficulty and scenery, and it’s easy to string together a handful of trails if you want more mileage. Plot your course, and you can cover hills, hang beside a pond, and visit a butterfly garden, all on the same day. Note that the preserve is closed on Mondays, and the gates lock after sunset, so plan accordingly.
Trinity River Audubon Center
Fun fact: At 6,000 acres, the Great Trinity Forest is the largest urban hardwood forest in the United States. And it’s only 10 minutes south of Downtown Dallas. The Audubon Center is the friendly gateway into the area, with four miles of hiking trails and boardwalks that take you through hardwood forests, wetlands, and prairie habitat. Keep your head on a swivel for birds and other wildlife.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center
Located southwest of Dallas, Dogwood Canyon sports three short trails that combine to just over three miles, winding through dogwood forests and alongside creeks. There’s a 300-foot elevation gain from the canyon floor to the hilltop, which provides picturesque views of the canyon below. Fall and winter are pleasant seasons for a stroll, but springtime brings an abundance of blooming wildflowers.
This 200-acre park offers a good mix of trails, including three miles of unpaved paths, three miles of paved paths, and another 2.8 miles designated for off-road biking. If you’re visiting for the first time, try taking the Outer Loop Trail, which winds through meadows and forests, with a tributary-adjacent path leading to the scenic Indian Creek.
Spring Creek Forest Preserve
The Spring Creek Forest is home to 300-year-old trees and more than 600 species of plants and animals. Between the preserve and green belt, you can cover about a mile of paved walkways and three miles of natural paths, all while viewing dense trees and lush landscapes. Pack provisions, and reward yourself with lunch at one of the park’s picnic tables or pavilions.
Oak Cliff Nature Preserve
This 121-acre stretch of land is situated within Oak Cliff and is just a short drive southwest of the bustling Bishop Arts District. Explore the preserve’s eight miles of hiking and biking trails that connect via multiple loops, cross two creeks, and take you from open fields to secluded woods. Cover as much (or as little) ground as you like, then remember—you’re only 10 minutes away from a great post-hike brunch.
North Shore Trail at Grapevine Lake
This lakeside spot is a two-fold draw, bringing visitors who just want some time beside the water, and others who want to explore the shaded trails on Lake Grapevine’s north side. The North Shore Trail runs for nearly 23 miles from Rockledge Park to Twin Coves Park, but don’t worry, you can pick and choose sections so you’re not out walking all day. Be sure to keep your head up, as this all-purpose path is one of DFW’s most popular among mountain bikers.