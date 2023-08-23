The Best Hotels Around Dallas, From Bougie Boutiques to Luxury Resorts

Photo by Kathy Tran, courtesy of Hotel Swexan Photo by Kathy Tran, courtesy of Hotel Swexan

Pack your swimsuit, sunscreen, and a good book—it’s time to get to know the best hotels in Dallas. Whether you’re traveling from afar or seeking a long-weekend getaway close to home, the best hotels and resorts across Dallas-Fort Worth don’t disappoint. Book a staycation in North Texas and get the same perks of a long-distance destination: pool time, spa days, fantastic food and cocktails, late wake-up calls, and the joys of exploring new neighborhoods. Play a few rounds of golf at Frisco’s newest resort. Pamper yourself in five-star luxury in Uptown. Get cozy in a tiny-home hotel in Fort Worth. Spend the day at an on-property water park in the Design District. The DFW hotel scene has it all. And with all the money you save on gas and plane tickets, you can afford to splurge on room service and add an extra 30 minutes to that deep tissue massage appointment. Read on for 15 great stays around town at the best hotels in Dallas that’ll leave you rested, relaxed, and rejuvenated.

Hôtel Swexan

Harwood District

Swiss hospitality meets Texas charm at the first hotel in the heart of the bustling Harwood District nestled between Uptown, downtown, and Victory Park. With five restaurants and bars (and, shh, a speakeasy), you won’t need to leave till checkout. Start with breakfast at Isabelle’s off the lobby, grab a juicy steak from the house beef program at Stillwell’s, then retire for drinks at Babou’s, the hotel’s swanky lounge. The real staycation prize can be found on the rooftop, where a sparkling pool with 180-degree views of the majestic Dallas skyline, a dedicated pool bar, and the perfect-for-brunch bistro, Léonie, await—all exclusively for hotel guests.

The Adolphus Hotel

Downtown

Drop your bags in the room and head directly to the rooftop pool where cabanas and cocktails await your arrival. In between sips and sun, book a massage down the hall in the small full-service spa with a relaxation deck overlooking the bustling AT&T Discovery District. Each of the historic 110-year-old hotel’s 407 rooms—in which three US Presidents and Queen Elizabeth II once stayed—features king-size beds, luxe bath products, and distinctive downtown views. Treat yourself to a fancy dinner in The French Room or choose a more laidback meal in City Hall Bistro, Otto’s Coffee & Fine Foods, or Rodeo Bar.

Virgin Hotels Dallas

Design District

As a billionaire jet setter, Sir Richard Branson knows how to appoint a hotel room with all the bells and whistles. For the ultimate experience, book his namesake flat with a wrap-around balcony and Dallas skyline views. Spend time at the rooftop pool where parties break out spontaneously (and on purpose). Catch drag brunch or dinner at The Commons Club. Sweat it out in the well-appointed fitness center. Insider tip: Join the hotel’s reward program, The Know, for perks, which include free room upgrades and complimentary boozy beverages from a nightly happy hour menu.

The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas

Uptown

Sometimes choosing a hotel based on its restaurant alone makes it worth an overnight stay. And celeb chef Dean Fearing’s eponymous eatery showcases his culinary skills and signature Southwestern cuisine three meals a day (and we won’t judge you for dining on-site for all of them). The adjoining Rattlesnake Bar turns out a lively scene each evening for some high-energy fun after a rejuvenating day in the glorious spa or relaxing in the soaking tub with a glass of wine back in your room. Of course, should you want to peek outside the hotel’s walls, the vibrant Uptown neighborhood offers endless possibilities.

Omni PGA Frisco Resort

Frisco

At this massive, brand-new resort in Frisco, two 18-hole championship golf courses set the scene for a staycation where you truly never have to leave the premises. An incredible Mokara Spa, four onsite pools (including an adults-only rooftop infinity pool), and 13 different dining destinations ensure that no two days need be the same. In addition to 500 guestrooms and suites, you can book one of 10 four-bedroom ranch houses for you and your favorite friends or family. Each includes a golf cart so you can zip around the property with ease and build up stamina for time on the links.

Hotel Otto

Fort Worth

What could be more romantic than staying in one of eight quaint bungalows smaller than one of those apartment displays at IKEA? Not much, we say. Cozy up in your queen-size bed with supple Frette linens or head up the circular staircase to your private rooftop deck with a stocked mini-bar and views of the hotel grounds. Unwind by strolling the 10,000-square-foot veggie garden or lounging poolside with an ice-cold cocktail or Texas beer. Next door, celebrity chef Tim Love’s Gemelle restaurant draws inspiration from Italy’s Amalfi coast, both in decor and cuisine, for a leisurely dinner you won’t soon forget.

W Dallas - Victory

Victory Park

With such proximity to American Airlines Center, you can wander back to this chic hotel after a concert or game. W Dallas - Victory has been a mainstay of the Victory Park district for nearly two decades and it continues to evolve. The spa has undergone extensive renovations and makes for an ideal accompaniment to some time on the shaded mid-tower pool deck nearby. The on-site restaurant Villa Azur turns dinner into a musical fever dream with pumping bass from a live DJ as dancers perform and diners one-up each other with bottle service featuring flaming sparklers and confetti cannons to draw the right amount of attention.

Thompson Dallas

Downtown

Two of our favorite hot tubs in Dallas can be found at the Thompson, one outside the spa and one on the pool deck. Both have awesome views of the skyscrapers that surround The National, the hotel’s 51-story home. Of course, the pool view yields the same wow factor, but something about soaking in a bubbling hot tub feels all the more indulgent. Guestrooms ooze contemporary Texas chic and the 51 suites take things to the next level with not only added space, but panoramic downtown views. Speaking of views, the vistas from Catbird, Monarch, and Kessaku thrill, especially the latter two on the building’s highest floors, one with a wrap-around sky deck that dazzles at sunset and after dark. The Las Colinas Resort

Las Colinas

Formerly the area’s only Four Seasons, The Las Colinas Resort now falls under the Ritz-Carlton umbrella and will completely transition to the iconic brand once extensive upgrades and renovations conclude later this year. Until then, you can still expect a top-notch experience on the sprawling, 400-acre property with three pools, a steamy whirlpool, and a white sand beach for that extra on-vacation vibe. The spa continues its status as one of the most well-appointed in the region with gender-specific areas loaded with amenities, including a hot tub, cold plunge, steam room, sauna, and rainforest showers. Tennis courts, two 18-hole golf courses, and a state-of-the-art fitness center will also keep your agenda booked.

The Pittman Hotel

Deep Ellum It took decades of Deep Ellum growing into a thriving live music and entertainment district to finally get a hotel for visitors to settle in as a home base between expeditions into the mural-lined streets. But The Pittman makes up for lost time with a style that fits the neighborhood to a tee. Bring along your pet, who will feel right at home in the residential-style rooms, many with soaking tubs and large showers. A complimentary evening happy hour for hotel guests adds a nice touch and makes the perfect prelude to an early dinner at Elm & Good before heading out for a quintessential Deep Ellum pub crawl.

Hotel ZaZa

Uptown

One of the city’s very first boutique hotels and a key factor in the revitalization of Uptown back in 2002, Hotel ZaZa pushes boundaries with its whimsical decor and attentive service. You’ll be treated like a rock star from the moment you check in, but to truly capitalize on that title you should save up to book a Magnificent Seven suite, particularly the 2,010-square-foot room actually named Rock Star. If you’re looking for something even more exclusive, book one of the private bungalows across the street. Beautiful people line the pool and it becomes a quintessentially Dallas scene on weekends where music and laughter fill the air accompanied by the frequent popping of champagne corks. Dragonfly has been the hotel restaurant since opening and with an ever-changing menu, it never disappoints. Warwick Melrose

Oak Lawn

The Oak Lawn neighborhood boasts the highest concentration of LGBTQ bars, restaurants, and other businesses and the Warwick Melrose sits right at the edge of the action. The 99-year-old hotel recently added a sparkling pool and full-service spa, both major draws that were sorely missed during the property’s first several decades. Unapologetically old-school, The Library Bar looks like the kind of place your grandparents would enjoy (and they certainly would), but the extremely mixed crowd fills the room with millennials, Boomers, and everyone in between to enjoy live music and stiff drinks. Upstairs in the guest rooms, the decor also mixes just the right amount of old and new with classic architectural elements upgraded with modern technology and insanely comfortable mattresses—great for sleeping off a night of two-stepping at The Round-Up Saloon down the street.

The Joule

Downtown

Constructed in the 1920s and the former home of the Dallas National Bank, the neo-Gothic building towers above Main Street with a striking facade that evokes a sense of majesty. That feeling lingers through the confident design choices in every space, from the lobby to the guestrooms of this four-star boutique hotel. Plan to spend an afternoon on the pool deck with the jaw-dropping clear-sided infinity pool that juts out over the sidewalk below. Luxuriate in the dimly lit spa where you can book a two- or three-hour time slot and your service provider will custom design a treatment from a long list of options. Dine or drink at one of five venues in the building, including the raucous Midnight Rambler for a late-night scene among the top in downtown.

Fairmont Gold

Downtown

Fairmont Dallas has been a downtown Dallas hotel staple for more than 50 years and it represents the highest level of service and comfort worthy of its cosmopolitan surroundings. However, the Fairmont Gold hotel-within-a-hotel experience provided on the 18th floor takes luxury to new heights—literally and figuratively. The 47 guest rooms on this level offer extra exclusivity, upgraded bathroom amenities, expedited check-in, a lavish breakfast, and a Fairmont Gold Lounge with an honor bar loaded with spirits, beer, and wine to accompany nightly hors d’oeuvres and desserts. The rooftop Junior Olympic-sized pool features full food service, too, so you can cool off from the heat with a frosty beverage, too. Drey Hotel

The Village

Nestled in between one apartment community after another, Drey Hotel finds itself in an unlikely location for anyone other than friends and relatives of The Village’s apartment dwellers. But that’s kind of what makes it a delightful hidden gem. The impeccably designed modern rooms have some of the best layouts of any accommodations we’ve stayed in recently and the perks that come with staying only add to the allure. With your overnight booking, you’ll get access to the Village Fit health club, as well as the resort-style pools, hot tubs, and swim-up bar at the Village Country Club. Additionally, the complex boasts multiple restaurants (including a food hall and the award-winning Meridian).

Hilton Anatole

Design District

Take the hassle out of trekking to a waterpark only to have to return home exhausted after a day in the sun. Located right outside the hotel towers at the Hilton Anatole, JadeWaters features luxury cabanas, a swim-up bar in an adult-only pool, two 180-foot water slides, and a 630-foot lazy river. You can also get swimsuit-fit at the Verandah Fitness Club & Spa, which includes an indoor pool, hot tub, steam room, and running track among its amenities. Before sunset, head upstairs to SĒR Steak & Spirits for dinner on the 27th floor and one of the best panoramic vistas showcasing the iconic downtown Dallas skyline with food that’s equally breathtaking.

