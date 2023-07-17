The Search for Comforting Punjabi Food and Stellar Chai on a Road Trip

For Monica Sunny, owner of The Chai Box, masala chai is much more than a drink. It’s a meditation and elixir vitae. And she knows the good stuff, of course. So, when she and her husband were driving their son from Atlanta to California for an internship a couple of months ago, she was on the lookout for Punjabi dhabas, roadside diners that provide approximately 30,000 Sikh truck drivers in the US with comfort food to-go. These Punjabi dhabas are the best place for hot, spiced chai the way Sunny prefers it: with fennel and ginger mixed into loose tea leaves and heated with milk on a stove. The Sunnys first passed a billboard for a Punjabi dhaba while driving through Arkansas, but making a U-turn on a four-day road trip wasn’t included in her husband’s navigation plan. So when they spotted another billboard for a dhaba called Punjabi Restaurant located in a Stuckey’s gas station in Okemah, Oklahoma, they pulled up. This road trip, it turned out, was dotted with punjabi food and pitch-perfect chai across Oklahoma, Texas, and beyond. Inside Stuckey’s, they found shelves lined with Indian cookies and snacks and slushie machines filled with jeera water, cumin tea, and nambu pani (spiced lemon water). Orbs of sweet gulab jamun glistened under heat lamps that would typically harbor nacho cheese. Dishes came served on stainless steel platters. “I literally felt like I had stepped into a shop in Jalandhur, where I’m from in India,” Sunny says.

Monica Sunny, The Chai Box owner, on a tea plantation. | Courtesy of Monica Sunny

The Sunny family feasted on freshly made chicken, lamb, and goat curries and drank masala chai from china tea cups. To her amazement, owner Sumandeep Singh and his wife had prepared gandal wala saag, more commonly known throughout India as sarson ka saag. The dish of slow-cooked spinach and mustard greens was prepared with stems and spices the same way her grandmother once made it. Although they were still stuffed and Sunny’s husband was holding out for Burger King, the next day for breakfast, they visited Swaad Stop, located in the Hopi Travel Plaza off I-40 in Holbrook, Arizona. Devotional Sikh music, called Gurbani, played in the background while they filled up once again on chole bhature: curried chickpeas that come with large discs of soft, deep-fried bread made with finely milled maida flour (bhature). When Sunny began tearing into another type of northern Indian bread—a piping hot paratha with a thick cube of butter melting in the center—her husband decided Burger King could wait for another day.