What We're Looking Forward to in Dallas in 2021

Each January brings with it endless possibilities for prosperity and a better 12 months than those that preceded, an especially inspirational prospect after the hardest year of most of our lifetimes. And while 2020 was one of the most challenging chapters in history for the restaurant industry, new concepts defied the odds and debuted even as perennial favorites shuttered. But hope prevails anew as some spots feared gone forever return or find new life in 2021: Lucia moves to a bigger space, Serious Pizza gets a makeover, the Preston/Royal Fish City Grill rises again after the destruction of the 2019 tornadoes, and Christies makes a comeback on Lowest Greenville. Throw in new spots for fried chicken, Detroit-style pizza, and tikka masala, and there’s plenty to drool about in the coming weeks. Start stalking these eagerly awaited restaurants on social media now—and maybe kick those exercise resolutions into high gear in preparation for so much decadent food on the horizon.