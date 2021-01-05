What We're Looking Forward to in Dallas in 2021
Things are looking up already.
Each January brings with it endless possibilities for prosperity and a better 12 months than those that preceded, an especially inspirational prospect after the hardest year of most of our lifetimes. And while 2020 was one of the most challenging chapters in history for the restaurant industry, new concepts defied the odds and debuted even as perennial favorites shuttered. But hope prevails anew as some spots feared gone forever return or find new life in 2021: Lucia moves to a bigger space, Serious Pizza gets a makeover, the Preston/Royal Fish City Grill rises again after the destruction of the 2019 tornadoes, and Christies makes a comeback on Lowest Greenville. Throw in new spots for fried chicken, Detroit-style pizza, and tikka masala, and there’s plenty to drool about in the coming weeks. Start stalking these eagerly awaited restaurants on social media now—and maybe kick those exercise resolutions into high gear in preparation for so much decadent food on the horizon.
Good GracesUptown
The full-service restaurant at the new Marriott Dallas Uptown hotel has announced a modern brasserie approach with broad appeal. The menu will focus on crowd-pleasers ranging from fresh oysters and charcuterie to burgers and steaks, all from the mind of former Ritz-Carlton chef Juan Pablo Silva.
Projected opening: January 2021
AmeBishop Arts District
A mother-daughter team with deep roots in the Dallas Indian culinary scene (including the bustling 8 Cloves food stall in the Dallas Farmers Market) brings a chic Indian eatery to the former Hattie’s space in the heart of the Bishop Arts District). This full-service restaurant will bring an upscale flair to expected—and unexpected—Indian classics.
Projected opening: January 2021
Roots Southern TableFarmers Branch
Between appearances on TV and lighting the world up with her smile, celebrity chef Tiffany Derry has found time to squeeze in a new full-service restaurant sparked by the success of her Roots Chicken Shak concept. Derry declares this her “ode to southern cooking” with a menu boasting all-time classic dishes and modern interpretations of comfort fare, including her famous chicken fried in duck fat.
Projected opening: Early 2021
Thunderbird PiesEast Dallas
After starting life as a pandemic pop-up, this Detroit-style pizza joint finally gets its own brick-and-mortar, right next door to its sister brand and home to Neapolitan-style pies, Cane Rosso. The emphasis will remain on takeout and delivery, but dine-in will be an option, as well as tasty treats from a small Cow Tipping Creamery inside, which marks the brand’s return to East Dallas.
Projected opening: March 2021
Monarch and KessakuDowntown
Located inside the historic downtown skyscraper, The National, this duo of restaurants from Michelin-starred chef Danny Grant will rise high above the city on the 49th and 50th floors. While Monarch focuses on luxurious seafood and steak dishes, Kessaku will focus on sushi in a comfortable yet spectacular setting.
Projected opening: March 2021
Harper’sDeep Ellum
Milkshake Concepts, the parent company behind STIRR, Vidorra, and Citizen, debuts its highest-end concept to date with a menu from executive chef Jacob Williamson, last seen running the kitchen at Wolfgang Puck’s fabulous Five Sixty before it closed during the early months of the pandemic. Bold flavors, including globally-inspired steak dishes, will be hallmarks of the menu.
Projected opening: March 2021
CarboneDesign District
Not to be confused with the delightful Italian served at local establishment, Carbone’s, this similarly named restaurant comes direct from Manhattan where it’s a Michelin-starred staple. Baked clams, lobster ravioli, and pricy versions of veal parm and whole fried fish highlight the menu at what will likely be a special occasion spot for many.
Projected opening: Spring 2021
Brasão Brazilian SteakhousePlano
The popularity of all-you-can-eat Brazilian churrascarias continues to attract North Texas diners and this San Antonio import doesn’t stray from the successful formula of a massive salad bar and sliced-at-your-table meats. The outdoor patio will be a nice change of pace from many of the other concepts, and especially welcome for those still not wishing to dine indoors.
Projected opening: Spring 2021
LoroOld East Dallas
The dream team matchup of chef Tyson Cole (Uchi) and pitmaster Aaron Franklin (Franklin Barbecue) bring their Austin collaboration to Dallas. The menu combines Southeast Asian flavors from Cole’s side of the kitchen with traditional Texas BBQ from Franklin, which translates to mashups including Thai herb smoked beef brisket sandwiches with peanuts and papaya salad, and hoisin-spiked pork belly on coconut rice.
Projected opening: Spring 2021
National AnthemDowntown
All rise for the newest concept from Dallas restaurateur extraordinaire Nick Badovinus. Situated in the historic Magnolia Petroleum Building, little has been revealed about the food offering other than it being some form of New American cuisine. Expect an eye-popping dining room, of course, as has become the signature of Badovinus over the years.
Projected opening: Summer 2021